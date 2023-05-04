Polybutylene terephthalate market size to grow by USD 659.75 million from 2022 to 2027: Growing use of polybutylene terephthalate in medical applications to boost growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polybutylene terephthalate market size is estimated to increase by USD 659.75 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5%. The growing use of polybutylene terephthalate in medical applications is driving market growth. Medical-grade polybutylene terephthalate materials have high strength, stiffness, and creep resistance. They also have friction-reduction properties. Thus, polybutylene terephthalate is used for manufacturing medical devices. Other applications include drug delivery devices, injection pens, and autoinjectors. Various vendors offer polybutylene terephthalate that can be used in the medical industry. For instance, Celanese offers Celanex MT polybutylene terephthalate. Such factors are expected to fuel the global PBT market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polybutylene Terephthalate Market 2023-2027

Polybutylene terephthalate market – Customer landscape

Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global polybutylene terephthalate market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global polybutylene terephthalate market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

Polybutylene terephthalate market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global polybutylene terephthalate market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer polybutylene terephthalate in the market are BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Chang Chun Group, China Petrochemical Corp., Daicel Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kingfa SCI. and TECH. Co. Ltd., Kolon Plastics Inc., Lanxess AG, LG Chem, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Mitsui and Co. Ltd, Radici Partecipazioni Spa, RTP Co., S.S.B. POLYMERS and S.S.B. ENTERPRISES, Samyang Corp., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Toray Industries Inc., and Sinochem Group Co. Ltd. and others.

Vendors compete based on factors such as price, quality, performance, innovation, and customer-centric services. Many vendors provide customized services that enable consumers to choose from their product offerings. Compliance with environmental standards is considered a crucial factor for market growth. Thus, vendors should offer polybutylene terephthalate that is manufactured in compliance with environmental standards. Factors such as product performance, price, and environmental concerns are expected to continue to influence the competition in the global market during the forecast period.

What's new? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor offerings -

BASF SE - The company offers polybutylene terephthalate, namely Ultradur.

The company offers polybutylene terephthalate, namely Ultradur. Celanese Corp. - The company offers polybutylene terephthalate, such as Celanex PBT, Vandar HI-PBT, and Crastin PBT.

The company offers polybutylene terephthalate, such as Celanex PBT, Vandar HI-PBT, and Crastin PBT. China Petrochemical Corp. - The company offers polybutylene terephthalate used in plastic, fiber, optical cable, and film.

The company offers polybutylene terephthalate used in plastic, fiber, optical cable, and film. Daicel Corp. - The company offers polybutylene terephthalate, namely DAICEL DCpak PBT.

Polybutylene terephthalate market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (electrical and electronics, automotive, household appliances, and extrusion products), type (industrial grade and commercial grade), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The electrical and electronic segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Polybutylene terephthalate is used in various electrical and electronic applications, such as data communications devices, cameras, millimeter-wave radars, and light detection and ranging (LiDAR). It is mainly used to seal, encapsulate, and insulate microelectronic components and printed circuit boards. Vendors such as Toray and LG Chem offer polybutylene terephthalate for various electronic devices. The wide range of applications of polybutylene terephthalate in this segment will drive its growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global polybutylene terephthalate market.

APAC is estimated to account for 56% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In APAC, industries such as automotive, construction, medical devices, and electronics are the major end-users of polybutylene terephthalate. The high demand for automobiles in countries such as China , India , Indonesia , Thailand , and Vietnam is driving the growth of the automobile industry in the region. Moreover, countries such as China , South Korea , India , and Japan have a well-established electronics industry, which will increase the use of polybutylene terephthalate. In the healthcare industry, medical device manufacturers are focusing on expanding their reach and introducing high-quality products and services in APAC. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC during the forecast period.

Polybutylene terephthalate market – Market dynamics

Key trends – The increasing number of product launches is a key trend in the market. Manufacturers of polybutylene terephthalate are launching various products to meet the needs of end-users in various industries, such as automotive and electrical and electronics. The number of new product launches has increased in recent years. Moreover, vendors are providing specialized and sustainable solutions to end-users. For instance, in June 2022, Lanxess launched a new halogen-free, flame-retardant, and hydrolysis-stabilized polybutylene terephthalate compound. Vendors are also investing in developing advanced polybutylene terephthalate with properties such as high corrosion resistance. Such factors will support the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The threat of substitutes is challenging market growth. Polyethylene terephthalate can be a major substitute for polybutylene terephthalate owing to its high strength and rigidity. In the automotive and electronics industries, polyethylene terephthalate has various applications, such as packaging, textiles, films, and molded parts. It is highly resistant to impact, moisture, alcohol, and solvents. Some of the products made from polyethylene terephthalate include bottles and jars, carpets, clothing, ropes, automotive parts, fiberfill, construction materials, and protective packaging. Moreover, polyethylene terephthalate can be easily recycled. These factors will impede market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this polybutylene terephthalate market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the polybutylene terephthalate market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the polybutylene terephthalate market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the polybutylene terephthalate market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of polybutylene terephthalate market vendors

Related Reports:

The dioctyl terephthalate market size is expected to increase by USD 451.63 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (fibers, resins, and others), type (virgin and recycled), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The global polyethylene terephthalate market size is estimated to grow by USD 18,946.93 million between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 7.65%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (fibers, resins, and others), type (virgin and recycled), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Polybutylene Terephthalate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 659.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.77 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Chang Chun Group, China Petrochemical Corp., Daicel Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kingfa SCI. and TECH. Co. Ltd., Kolon Plastics Inc., Lanxess AG, LG Chem, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Mitsui and Co. Ltd, Radici Partecipazioni Spa, RTP Co., S.S.B. POLYMERS and S.S.B. ENTERPRISES, Samyang Corp., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Toray Industries Inc., and Sinochem Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Materials market reports

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

