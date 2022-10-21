Polymeric Sand Market to record USD 31.55 Mn incremental growth; APAC to occupy 52% market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Polymeric Sand Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis- 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 31.55 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe significant growth in APAC. The region will account for a 52% market share over the forecast period. The growing construction industry is creating significant opportunities for vendors operating in the region. Explore future opportunities and market behavior across geographies. Buy the Full Report Now

Technavio categorizes the global polymeric sand market as a part of the global construction materials market within the global materials market. The parent global construction materials market covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing of construction materials, including sand, clay, gypsum, lime, aggregates, cement, concrete, bricks, and other materials.

The global polymeric sand market is concentrated. The market is competitive and relatively consolidated. Mergers and acquisitions fundamentally impact the market by allowing firms to expand their product offerings and geographic reach. During the forecast period, demand for polymeric sand is predicted to rise as a consequence of rising constructions and advancements, supporting further expansion of the market in focus globally.

Technavio identifies Alliance Designer Products Inc., CRH Plc, Lowes Companies Inc, Pavers India Co., Quadra Chemicals Ltd., Sakrete, SEK Surebond, SGM Southern Grouts and Mortars Inc., Sika AG, SRW Products Inc., Techniseal Inc., The Shaw Group Ltd., Unilock Ltd., and Vimark Srl as major market participants. The market will be driven by factors such as the increasing need for long-lasting weather protection solutions across the construction sector. increasing investments and government support across the construction industry, and high-temperature coefficient of resistance(TCR) of polymeric sand. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample PDF Report Now

Polymeric Sand Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Commercial



Residential

The commercial segment accounted for the highest proportion of the global polymeric sand market in 2021, driven majorly by growing urbanization throughout the globe. Polymeric sand is employed in commercial applications because of its low price and reliability. Since it has a high water absorption rate, polymeric sand is a suitable material for the construction industry.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

APAC will emerge as the major market for polymeric sand globally. The growth of the polymeric sand market in APAC is driven by the rising number of mega-construction projects backed by government initiatives.

Polymeric Sand Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the polymeric sand market include Alliance Designer Products Inc., CRH Plc, Lowes Companies Inc, Pavers India Co., Quadra Chemicals Ltd., Sakrete, SEK Surebond, SGM Southern Grouts and Mortars Inc., Sika AG, SRW Products Inc., Techniseal Inc., The Shaw Group Ltd., Unilock Ltd., and Vimark Srl.

The report also covers the following areas:

Polymeric Sand Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist polymeric sand market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the polymeric sand market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the polymeric sand market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polymeric sand market vendors

Polymeric Sand Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.72% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 31.55 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alliance Designer Products Inc., CRH Plc, Lowes Companies Inc, Pavers India Co., Quadra Chemicals Ltd., Sakrete, SEK Surebond, SGM Southern Grouts and Mortars Inc., Sika AG, SRW Products Inc., Techniseal Inc., The Shaw Group Ltd., Unilock Ltd., and Vimark Srl Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alliance Designer Products Inc.

Exhibit 93: Alliance Designer Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Alliance Designer Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Alliance Designer Products Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 CRH Plc

Exhibit 96: CRH Plc - Overview



Exhibit 97: CRH Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 98: CRH Plc - Key news



Exhibit 99: CRH Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: CRH Plc - Segment focus

10.5 Sakrete

Exhibit 101: Sakrete - Overview



Exhibit 102: Sakrete - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Sakrete - Key offerings

10.6 SEK Surebond

Surebond Exhibit 104: SEK Surebond - Overview



Exhibit 105: SEK Surebond - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: SEK Surebond - Key offerings

10.7 Sika AG

Exhibit 107: Sika AG - Overview



Exhibit 108: Sika AG - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Sika AG - Key news



Exhibit 110: Sika AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Sika AG - Segment focus

10.8 SRW Products Inc.

Exhibit 112: SRW Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: SRW Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: SRW Products Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Techniseal Inc.

Exhibit 115: Techniseal Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Techniseal Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Techniseal Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 The Shaw Group Ltd.

Exhibit 118: The Shaw Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: The Shaw Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: The Shaw Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Unilock Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Unilock Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Unilock Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Unilock Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Vimark Srl

Exhibit 124: Vimark Srl - Overview



Exhibit 125: Vimark Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Vimark Srl - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

