Polysilicon Market Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: High Growth in The Solar PV Industry Fuels Sector

The polysilicon market is classified into three segments based on forms: wafers, granules, and rods. And on the basics of end use, it is classified into two types: solar panel and electronic type polysilicon. The U.S. is the most significant contributor to the North American polysilicon market, accounting for 89.21% of the share. The U.S., major solar energy and electric appliance manufacturer, has a high demand for polysilicon in solar PV and semiconductor manufacturing due to well-developed infrastructure, increased investment in R&D, and global economic dominance.



Due to increased pollution, it has been observed that there is growth in the adoption of renewable energy production. Hence there is high growth in the solar PV industry as the solar energy market is growing, resulting in high demand for polysilicon in the global polysilicon market. Further growth in the semiconductor industry has dramatically impacted increased demand for polysilicon as it is highly used in manufacturing semiconductor chips. Various governments have imposed anti-dumping policies on polycrystalline silicon, which can be a restraining factor for the industry.



Technological advancement in production can be a good growth opportunity for manufacturers. Growth in renewable energy sources is expected to increase industry share over the forecasted period as it will increase the manufacturing of solar cells. Further, the Asia Pacific region currently holds the largest share of the global polysilicon market, with 37.25%. The vast industry size, emerging economies, and high adoption of renewable energy are the main reason for the high industry share of polysilicon.



POLYSILICON MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Focus on Renewable Energy Sources



The global economy focuses on energy generation from renewable sources. Due to environmental and climatic changes, there is a shift from carbon-based petroleum derivatives to cleaner alternative energy sources. Renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric energy, currently generate about a quarter of the electricity supplied by the power sector. Focusing on renewable energy is an excellent opportunity for the polysilicon market to grow. The global renewable energy generation industry evolved over the past decade, and the electricity-generation capacity grew roughly 8.0% annually, per the IEA. This is due to government strategies and aggressive clean energy objectives reported previously and at the 2021 Climate Change Conference (COP26). Low GHG emissions, low air pollution, low operating expenses, and system resilience lead to sustainable energy industry development.



High Growth in The Solar PV Industry



The global economy focuses on energy generation from renewable sources. Due to environmental and climatic changes, there is a shift from carbon-based petroleum derivatives to cleaner alternative energy sources. Over the past few years, owing to the growing population, economic development, and infrastructure development. In addition, increasing pollution levels, the decline in the price of solar technologies by more than 52% between 2010 and 2020, and the government provision of offering incentives & tax rebates for installing solar panels are contributing to the soaring demand for solar panels, which are a significant contributor to the global polysilicon market.



