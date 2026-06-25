Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against First Solar, Inc. and Certain Officers - FSLR

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against First Solar, Inc. ("First Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FSLR) and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 26-cv-03787, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired First Solar securities between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are an investor who purchased or otherwise acquired First Solar securities during the Class Period, you have until August 24, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

First Solar is a solar technology company that provides photovoltaic ("PV") solar energy solutions. First Solar manufactures and sells PV solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. As relevant here, First Solar's product offerings include its Series 6 Plus PV module, manufactured at facilities in locations including Malaysia and Vietnam.

At the outset of the Class Period, Defendants announced that First Solar would reduce production output of Series 6 modules at facilities in Malaysia and Vietnam in 2025, to account for circumstances including, inter alia, an "uncertain U.S. policy environment following the 2024 U.S. elections," and "a supply and demand imbalance for Southeast Asian product". Notwithstanding these circumstances, First Solar reassured investors that its primary market, the United States, enjoyed stable module prices.

Then, on April 2, 2025, United States ("U.S.") President Donald J. Trump announced a series of "reciprocal" tariffs on U.S. imports from all countries, including rates of 24% and 46% on Malaysia and Vietnam, respectively, presenting a challenge to First Solar. These tariffs were subsequently reduced to 10%. Throughout the Class Period, Defendants continued to assure investors that the dynamic policy landscape presented a "long term favorable" for First Solar and actually "strengthened [its] relative position in the solar manufacturing industry".

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants had overstated First Solar's capacity to manage the impact of U.S. tariff policy on the Company's business; (ii) Defendants understated the extent to which its responses to U.S. tariff policy, including the intentional underutilization of production facilities in Malaysia and Vietnam, and attempted relocation of production to the U.S., were likely to negatively impact First Solar's projected performance in the 2026 fiscal year; and (iii) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The truth began to emerge on January 7, 2026, when Jefferies downgraded First Solar to Hold from Buy, noting that during 2025, the Company had lowered guidance, faced significant de-bookings and experienced margin compression through 2025. Jefferies also flagged that "[international] facilities remain a pain point while tariffs exist" and "underutilization at [international] facilities remains a concern." The Jefferies analyst also predicted that First Solar's deployment opportunities were likely to be more limited in 2026.

On this news, First Solar's stock price fell $27.67 per share, or 10.29%, to close at $241.11 per share on January 7, 2026.

Then, on February 24, 2026, First Solar issued a press release "announc[ing] financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025." Among other items, First Solar announced earnings that missed expectations by a wide margin and issued lower-than-expected FY 2026 revenue guidance, citing customer headwinds such as permitting delays under the Trump administration. Following First Solar's announcement, Baird Research downgraded its stock to Neutral from Outperform, citing "several question marks in forward outlook".

On this news, First Solar's stock price fell $33.09 per share, or 13.61%, to close at $210.12 per share on February 25, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP