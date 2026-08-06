Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. and Certain Officers - NNOX

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. ("Nano-X" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NNOX) and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and docketed under 26-cv-07062, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Nano-X securities between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are an investor who purchased or otherwise acquired Nano-X securities during the Class Period, you have until August 11, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

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Nano-X, together with its subsidiaries, develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The Company also provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications for medical imaging applications.

Nano-X produces components for its X-ray product at self-owned and third-party manufacturing facilities. During the Class Period, this included, inter alia, micro-electro-mechanical systems X-ray chips and tubes manufactured at a self-owned facility in the Republic of Korea.

At all relevant times, Defendants touted purported improvements to Nano-X's operations, including efforts to scale up its manufacturing and production operations to meet anticipated demand for its products following regulatory approvals in various localities. Defendants assured investors that such improvements would drive increased profitability and reduce costs, while touting various new distribution and supply agreements, creating the overall impression that the Company was successfully and efficiently scaling its operations to meet increased demand.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants overstated purported efficiency gains achieved in Nano-X's operations, as well as the purported increased demand for its products; (ii) in reality, Nano-X's production and manufacturing operations were poorly aligned with demand for the Company's products; (iii) as a result, Nano-X was experiencing significantly increased operating expenses and cash burn; (iv) the foregoing significantly increased the likelihood that Nano-X would be forced to take disruptive remedial measures with respect to its manufacturing operations, entailing significant restructuring and impairment charges; and (v) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The truth began to emerge on April 20, 2026, when Nano-X issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter ("Q4") 2025 financial results and business updates. Therein, Nano-X reported, inter alia, a Q4 net loss of $33.4 million, mainly due to a $17.5 million charge attributed to impairment of long-lived assets following a restructuring initiative at its Korean chip manufacturing facility. In explaining the restructuring charge, the press release acknowledged that Nano-X needed to "shift[] to a more efficient outsourced production model that is better aligned with current and anticipated demand." The same press release also announced that Nano-X's then-Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), Defendant Ran Daniel, would step down as CFO, effective July 31, 2026.

The same day, during a related earnings call to discuss these results, Nano-X's Chief Executive Officer, Defendant Erez Meltzer, likewise disclosed that Defendants needed "to reduce our Korean operation's OpEx [operating expenses] and cash burn and improve efficiency", while reiterating the need to "transition to a more efficient outsourced production model better aligned with current and projected demand."

Following the foregoing disclosures, Nano-X's stock price fell $0.695 per share, or 24.39%, to close at $2.155 per share on April 20, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP