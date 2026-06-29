Pomerantz LLP Announces Proposed Settlement in the Danaher Securities Litigation

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Pomerantz LLP regarding the Danaher Securities Litigation:

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

BRENDA HAWKINS, and DEREK

EINERSEN, individually and on behalf of all

others similarly situated, Plaintiffs, v. DANAHER CORPORATION, RAINER M.

BLAIR, MATT MCGREW, and

EMMANUEL LIGNER, Defendants.

Case No. 1:23-cv-02055 (AHA)

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION

TO: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Danaher Corporation ("Danaher") common stock between January 27, 2022, and October 23, 2023, both dates inclusive, and are not otherwise excluded (the "Class" and each person included therein a "Class Member")

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY A PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT IN THE ABOVE-CAPTIONED CASE (THE "ACTION").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia (the "Court"), that a proposed class action settlement has been reached in the Action pursuant to which a $172.5 million Settlement Fund will be established (the "Settlement"), as set forth in a Stipulation of Settlement, dated April 20, 2026 (the "Stipulation"). A hearing will be held on September 3, 2026, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable Amir H. Ali at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse, Courtroom 19, 333 Constitution Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20001, to determine whether: (1) the proposed Settlement should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) the Judgment as provided under the Stipulation should be entered dismissing the Action with prejudice; (3) to award attorneys' fees and expenses to Plaintiffs' Counsel out of the Settlement Fund, and if so, in what amounts; (4) to make an award to Plaintiffs for their representation of the Class; and (5) the proposed plan of allocation for distributing the Settlement proceeds to Class Members (the "Plan of Allocation") should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS IDENTIFIED ABOVE, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THE ACTION, AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO SHARE IN THE DISTRIBUTION OF THE SETTLEMENT FUND.

To share in the distribution of the Settlement Fund, you must establish your rights by submitting a Proof of Claim and Release form ("Proof of Claim") by mail postmarked no later than September 20, 2026, or electronically via the Settlement website identified below no later than September 20, 2026. If you are a Class Member and do not submit a timely Proof of Claim, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Settlement Fund, but you will still be bound by any judgment entered by the Court in the Action.

To exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion postmarked no later than August 13, 2026, in accordance with the requirements ordered by the Court. All Class Members will be bound by any judgment entered by in the Action, whether or not they submit a Proof of Claim. If you submit a timely and valid request for exclusion, you will no longer be a Class Member, which means you will not be bound by any judgment entered in the Action and have no right to recover money pursuant to the Settlement.

If you are a Class Member, you may object to the Settlement, the Plan of Allocation, and/or the fee and expense application filed by Lead Counsel (the "Fee and Expense Application"). Any objection must be filed with the Court and sent to Plaintiffs' Counsel and Defendants' Counsel by no later than August 20, 2026, in the manner and form ordered by the Court.

You may obtain a copy of the Stipulation as well as the Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action ("Notice"), which more completely describes the Settlement and your rights thereunder (including the steps you must take to exclude yourself from the Class or object to the Settlement, the Plan of Allocation, and/or the Fee and Expense Application), and access and submit the Proof of Claim at www.DanaherSecuritiesSettlement.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator:

Danaher Securities Settlement

c/o Verita Global, LLC

P.O. Box 301135

Los Angeles, CA 90030-1135

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE OF THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. If you have any questions about the Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement, you may contact Lead Counsel at the following address:

POMERANTZ LLP

Jeremy A. Lieberman

Justin D. D'Aloia

600 Third Avenue, 20th Floor

New York, NY 10016

[email protected]

[email protected]

DATED: June 29, 2026 BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP