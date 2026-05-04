Pomona Organic Launches New Website, Surpasses 10 Million Bottles Sold, and Opens Affiliate Program to Creators

The redesigned online experience makes it easier for customers to discover juices matched to their wellness goals, while the new affiliate program opens the door for content creators, dietitians, and wellness practitioners to partner with one of America's fastest-growing organic juice brands.

ATLANTA, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomona Organic, a USDA-certified organic juice brand that has sold more than 10 million bottles nationwide, today announced the launch of its redesigned website and a new affiliate program for wellness creators, dietitians, nutritionists, and health-focused publishers.

The announcement marks a major growth milestone for Pomona Organic as consumer interest in clean-label, no-added-sugar beverages continues to rise. The company's expanded digital experience is designed to make it easier for customers to discover organic cold-pressed juices by routine, wellness goal, and personal preference.

The new website, https://www.pomonaorganic.com, introduces benefit-based browsing that allows visitors to shop by goals such as immunity, heart health, sleep, recovery, hydration, anti-inflammatory support, gut health, and daily energy. The redesign also includes improved navigation, curated product bundles, comparison tools, subscription management, custom ordering, and an expanded educational content library.

The platform highlights top-selling organic juices including tart cherry juice, beet juice, and pomegranate juice for consumers building sleep, performance, recovery, and heart-health-focused routines. Customers can also explore functional blends and curated wellness bundles organized around specific use cases, including immunity support, recovery, hydration, and daily wellness.

"Consumers are no longer shopping for juice by flavor alone—they are shopping by routine, goal, and lifestyle," said a Pomona Organic spokesperson. "The new website was built around that shift, helping customers explore products like tart cherry juice, beet juice, and pomegranate juice in the context of how they actually use them day to day."

Pomona Organic also introduced a new affiliate program designed for wellness creators, registered dietitians, nutritionists, fitness creators, holistic health coaches, food bloggers, and health-focused publishers. Approved partners receive access to product resources, branded content, and commission opportunities tied to referred sales.

"Our growth has largely been driven by word of mouth within the wellness community," the spokesperson added. "The affiliate program allows us to build more structured partnerships with the practitioners and creators who are already helping educate consumers about clean nutrition."

Wellness creators and health-focused publishers can apply to the Pomona Organic affiliate program at https://www.pomonaorganic.com

Every product in the Pomona Organic lineup is USDA-certified organic and made from 100% real fruits and vegetables, with no added sugar, no preservatives, no artificial colors or flavors, and never from concentrate

About Pomona Organic

Pomona Organic is a U.S.-based beverage company offering USDA-certified organic, cold-pressed fruit juices made from 100% real fruit. All products are produced with no added sugar, no preservatives, no artificial flavors or colors, and never from concentrate. The company's offerings include single-fruit juices and functional blends designed for consumers building routines around immunity, heart health, sleep, recovery, hydration, and daily wellness. Products are available nationwide through direct-to-consumer ordering.

Media Contact

Pomona Organic

Email: [email protected]

Website:https://www.pomonaorganic.com

Affiliate Program: https://www.pomonaorganic.com/affiliate

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SOURCE Pomona Organic Juices