PONANT EXPLORATIONS AND VILEBREQUIN LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE COLLABORATION

Featuring a Collection of Limited-Edition Swim Trunks and Accessories That Celebrate French 'art de vivre,' A Spirit of Exploration, and a Shared Passion for the Sea

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PONANT EXPLORATIONS, a leader in luxury small-ship exploration, announced an exclusive collaboration with Vilebrequin, the storied French swimwear house born on the beaches of Saint-Tropez in 1971. As the first cruise line to partner with Vilebrequin, PONANT EXPLORATIONS introduces two limited-edition men's swim trunks inspired by the movement of the sea, the silhouettes of its ships and the spirit of polar exploration. The collection, available only in PONANT EXPLORATIONS' onboard boutiques, also includes a coordinating tote bag and accessory pouch.

Rooted in a lifelong connection to the sea, the collaboration brings together two French brands known for creating exceptional experiences through design, quality, and style. PONANT EXPLORATIONS brings travelers to the world's most remote destinations across all seven continents, where refined design, understated elegance, and a distinctly art de vivre shape every voyage. Sharing the same spirit of exploration, Vilebrequin has defined the art of vacationing in the sun for more than 50 years pairing playful optimism with exceptional craftsmanship through its luxury swimwear.

"Combining the spirit of exploration with effortless sophistication, our collaboration with Vilebrequin brings together two French maisons united by a passion for the Art of Living the Sea," said Benoît Carassou Maillan, Chief Guest Experience & Product Officer, PONANT EXPLORATIONS. "Blending the rhythm of the waves to the discreet silhouettes of our ships, these unique pieces are a celebration of the moments, places, and discoveries that inspire every voyage with PONANT EXPLORATIONS."

Two PONANT EXPLORATIONS Designs

Making its debut on swim trunks and accessories, The Wave design features shades of turquoise, aqua, and cobalt blue in a repeating wave pattern that extends across the fabric, evoking the movement of the sea. Fine line drawings of PONANT EXPLORATIONS ships are woven into the print, appearing and receding within the swell.

Inspired by the world's only luxury icebreaker, Le Commandant Charcot, the second swim trunk showcases The Polar Plunge design. In a nod to the polar plunge, the exhilarating ritual that awaits guests on voyages to the Antarctic, the Arctic and the North Pole, a fine white line drawing of the ship is set against a deep navy fabric.

Both styles are produced using Vilebrequin's signature craftsmanship incorporating patterns designed by Vilebrequin.

"For more than five decades, Vilebrequin has celebrated the joy of travel, the sea, and unforgettable moments shared under the sun," said Roland Herlory, Vilebrequin CEO. "Partnering with PONANT EXPLORATIONS felt like a natural fit. Both brands are rooted in French heritage and united by a passion for quality and excellence. These distinctive designs draw inspiration from the extraordinary destinations PONANT EXPLORATIONS explores and are shaped to create exquisite unforgettable souvenirs for their guests."

The Wave design swim trunk, tote bag, and accessory pouch are available across the PONANT EXPLORATIONS fleet, while the Polar Plunge swim trunk is offered exclusively aboard Le Commandant Charcot. Onboard pricing is listed in euros, with approximate U.S. dollar equivalents at €320/$375 for the swim trunks, €170/$195 for the tote bag, and €130/$145 for the accessories pouch.

For more information on PONANT EXPLORATIONS, travelers can contact their preferred travel advisor, visit us.ponant.com, or call 1-888-400-1082

About PONANT EXPLORATIONS

PONANT EXPLORATIONS has been committed to more responsible tourism, and purposeful voyages of exploration for 38 years. Aboard a fleet of 12 French-flagged ships, fitted with the latest environmental technologies, the journey of exploration is always elegant, authentic and inspiring.

About Vilebrequin

Founded on the beaches of Saint-Tropez in 1971, Vilebrequin created the original luxury swim trunk and has spent more than 50 summers refining the art of living in the sun. Every pattern is exclusive, imagined and drawn by the Vilebrequin studio, and every piece is engineered for lasting quality—made from locally sourced, OEKO-TEX® certified fabrics with a commitment to swimwear that can be worn, re-worn, repaired, and passed on. For more information, visit www.vilebrequin.com.

Link to Images

Media Contacts:

Alice Marshall Public Relations / PONANT EXPLORATIONS

Lauren Wintemberg

[email protected]

Vilebrequin

Basia Gordon

[email protected]

SOURCE PONANT EXPLORATIONS