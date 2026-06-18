Pond Lehocky Expands Team with Addition of Partners Marla A. Joseph and Mark A. Leonetti

"We have brought so many great attorneys onto our team over the last six months because we are actively looking for ways to better protect workers across the country, particularly those who are exploited by huge tech companies," said Samuel Pond, Founding Partner of Pond Lehocky. "The additions of Marla, Mark and Louis will allow us to provide the highest levels of personalized service and care throughout the entire legal process to a far wider range of clients."

Enhanced Capabilities in Workers' Compensation and Social Security Disability Law

For over two decades, Joseph owned and operated a highly successful boutique workers' compensation and Social Security disability practice. In joining Pond Lehocky, Joseph's clients gain immediate access to the firm's technology infrastructure and expansive resource network.

Joseph is actively involved in the Philadelphia and Pennsylvania Bar Associations. Throughout her 30-year career she has been recognized for her decision and leadership within the Bar through numerous distinguished honors, including being one of the rare dual recipients of the PA Bar's Workers Compensation Section's Irvin Stander Award (2025) and the Philadelphia Bar's Workers' Compensation Martha Hampton Award (2024).

"Joining Pond Lehocky allows me to elevate the individualized care I have always championed," said Joseph. "By combining my decades of local relationships and specialized experience with the firm's innovative platform, we can advocate for injured individuals on a much grander scale."

Decades of Elite Personal Injury Advocacy Bolster New Jersey Expansion

Leonetti joins the firm as Managing Partner of New Jersey Auto and Workers' Compensation with nearly 35 years of elite legal experience, specializing in securing compensation for catastrophically injured victims of motor vehicle accidents, workplace incidents, and premises liability. Over his distinguished career, he has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in benefits and settlements for his clients, including multi-million-dollar resolutions. Having served as both an insurance defense attorney and a plaintiff's advocate, Leonetti brings a comprehensive, 360-degree understanding of courtroom litigation. Recognized as a New Jersey "SuperLawyer," he will anchor his personal injury and workers' compensation practice from the firm's Haddonfield, NJ office.

"Bringing my practice to Pond Lehocky allows me to take my work for injured workers and accident victims to the next level," said Leonetti. "With the firm's relentless drive and robust technical infrastructure, I am perfectly positioned to fight for the substantial compensation our clients rightfully deserve."

More Depth, Experience, and Firepower to Litigation and Trial Team

D'Onofrio further strengthens Pond Lehocky's litigation team. Over the past 20 years, he has taken dozens of complex civil and criminal cases to verdict before juries and judges alike. He served as the Deputy Attorney General in the Delaware Department of Justice, where he handled significant fraud and consumer protection matters and continued trying cases in both jury and bench settings. Most recently, he returned to private practice handling all phases of major first- and third-party insurance defense litigation in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

"This next chapter allows me to channel decades of trial experience into a firm synonymous with relentless advocacy," said D'Onofrio. "I look forward to leveraging Pond Lehocky's industry-leading resources to fiercely defend our clients in complex litigation."

About Pond Lehocky

Pond Lehocky Giordano LLP is the largest workers' compensation and disability law firm in Pennsylvania, having won more than 100,000 cases and recovered over $1 billion for clients. The firm helps injured workers and disabled Americans secure the compensation and benefits they deserve across the United States. For more, visit https://www.pondlehocky.com.

SOURCE Pond Lehocky Giordano LLP