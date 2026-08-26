Poppies® Invites Families to Share a Little Sweetness Through Grown to Share

Back-to-school initiative helps provide up to 450,000 meals for local families through Feeding America®

TYLER, Texas, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Poppies® Mandarins and Feeding America® are helping families turn everyday moments into opportunities to give back through Grown to Share. As families settle into new routines for the school year, Poppies is inviting shoppers to share a little sweetness and support neighbors facing food insecurity.

Poppies® Mandarins Grown To Share

Now through mid-September, participating Brookshire Grocery Co. stores across East Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas will carry specially marked Poppies Grown to Share bags. Shoppers are encouraged to scan the QR code on the package to "share a little sweetness." Every scan helps unlock a Poppies-funded donation of at least 10 meals through the Feeding America® network of local partner food banks. Through this regional activation, Poppies expects to help provide up to 450,000 meals for families facing hunger.

On Aug. 25, representatives from Poppies and Brookshire Grocery Co. came together at the East Texas Food Bank, where 34 volunteers packed more than 5,700 food packs for children heading back to school across East Texas. Poppies also made a $10,000 donation to support the organization's efforts to help local families start the school year strong

"Children notice the little things we do every day," said Julie Dunmire, Director of Marketing for Kings River Packing. "We love that choosing a lunchbox favorite can become a simple act of sharing. Through Grown to Share, families can make an impact with a scan, and we're proud to partner with Brookshire Grocery Co. and Feeding America to make that possible."

To learn more about Grown to Share, find participating locations and help unlock meals for families in need, visit https://poppies.kingorange.com.

About Poppies Mandarins

Poppies Mandarins are grown with care to deliver bright, juicy flavor and effortless enjoyability. Naturally segmentable and rich in vitamin c, Poppies inspire small moments of joy, connection, and sharing—making everyday life a little sweeter. Poppies is a proud brand of Kings River Packing, LP, a family-owned company that has been growing citrus in California's San Joaquin Valley for over eight generations. As growers, packers, and shippers, the founding family continues to oversee operations across the business to ensure the highest quality fruit reaches consumers. Learn more at www.kingorange.com or follow @KingsRiverPacking on social media.

SOURCE Poppies® Mandarins