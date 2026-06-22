PopSockets Launches Phone Better, a Year‑Long Initiative Inspired by New Research with Harris Poll on Accessibility and Everyday Phone Design

PopSockets Introduces the Initiative to Champion

More Inclusive, Comfortable Phone Experiences

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PopSockets, the original phone grip brand, today announced the Phone Better Initiative, a year-long platform bringing products, partnerships, and programs together designed to improve how people interact with their phones. The initiative is informed by new nationwide research conducted by the Harris Poll, which found that nearly two in five U.S. adults experience physical difficulty when using everyday tech devices due to hand strain, aging, injury, or limited mobility, with an additional 76% believing that everyday tech products are not designed with accessibility in mind.

Bailey Hikawa

Rooted in a simple belief — that phones should work with us, not against us — the Phone Better Initiative reflects PopSockets' commitment to creating products that feel good to use, without sacrificing style or self‑expression.

"Inclusion drives innovation," said Jiayu Lin, CEO of PopSockets. "We're rethinking how people experience their phones — from how they're held to how they feel in everyday life. Phones should never cause stress or discomfort, or make anyone feel like they weren't designed for them. Today, we're putting that belief into action and inviting the rest of the industry to join us in our mission."

As part of the Phone Better platform, PopSockets will roll out a series of accessibility‑led actions alongside new product explorations in coming months— all grounded in improving comfort, usability, and everyday phone life.

Accessibility‑Led Actions

Bailey Hikawa for PopSockets, launched May 19th 2026 with Apple

Designer Bailey Hikawa has built her career on a simple idea: accessibility and aesthetics should go hand in hand. Designing for people with varying dexterity and muscle strength from the start — not as an afterthought — she creates products that are as functional as they are visually compelling.

Building on her original phone grip design, PopSockets has partnered with Bailey Hikawa to refine and scale the product for global retail. Together, they enhanced the PopGrip through advanced engineering and material improvements—including an over-molded magnetic base for increased durability, refined rounded edges for improved hand-feel, and a new range of colorways.

The result is a product that better supports users with dexterity challenges while remaining a fashion‑forward accessory designed for everyday use - addressing a broader gap in the market where accessibility and style are often treated separately. Our recent survey with Harris Poll supported this with 76% of respondents citing that accessible technology products are typically designed for function over style.

The collection launched with Apple on May 19 and is now available on popsockets.com.

PopSockets' First Accessibility Advisor in Residence — Coming this summer

To further embed accessibility into product creation, PopSockets is kicking off a search for its first Accessibility Advisor in Residence this summer. The goal is to invite a licensed occupational therapist to join the leadership team to help guide product design from within — serving as a permanent, integrated voice for accessibility across the organization.

Phone Better Product Explorations

Fidget Expansion — Launching December 2026

Expanding beyond grips, PopSockets will introduce a new line of accessories designed for tactile engagement and stress relief. Inspired by how people physically interact with their devices throughout the day, the Fidget Expansion explores new ways to support comfort, focus, and everyday use.

Over one billion people worldwide live with a significant disability, according to the World Health Organization. Through Phone Better, PopSockets continues its mission to create products that enhanced mobile functionality, self-expression and human connection, for all.

"When our founder David Barnett created the original PopGrip, he changed how people hold and interact with their phones," added Lin. "Our job is to keep going — to build products that are functional, joyful, and made for everyone. Not fun for some. Fun for all."

Survey Method

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of PopSockets from Mar 26 - 30, 2026, among 2,073 adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.7 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

About PopSockets

PopSockets is a global lifestyle brand that makes phone life better — with solutions that eliminate pain points and styles that enable self-expression. We empower enhanced mobile functionality, self-expression, and human connection, for all. PopSockets has sold 290 million grips globally, supported by 400+ nonprofit partners, and is certified by Carbon Neutral and accredited by the Fair Labor Association.

Press Contact

Megan Trivelli, The Sway Effect | [email protected] | 917-696-3701

SOURCE PopSockets