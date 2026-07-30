POPSTROKE LAUNCHES KIDS EAT FREE, GIVING FAMILIES EVEN MORE VALUE EVERY DAY

The new program builds on PopStroke's commitment to creating a place where families can come together.

JUPITER, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PopStroke, a national leader in golf entertainment, announced Kids Eat Free, a new program designed to give families even more value. Under this program, children 12 and under can be added to any adult PopStroke membership for just $20 per month. Each child receives unlimited mini golf and one complimentary kids meal every day, while adult members continue to enjoy unlimited golf and 20% off all food and beverages.

Family eating at PopStroke Family mini golfing at PopStroke

Families visiting with a kids day pass also receive a complimentary kids meal, extending the benefit to both first-time guests and members alike. The expanded program reflects PopStroke's continued investment in delivering greater value for families, whether they're visiting for the day or returning every week. Kids can choose from a menu of favorites, including chicken tenders, cheeseburgers, mac and cheese, and more.

At 21 locations and growing, PopStroke has built its business around bringing families together. Kids Eat Free reinforces that commitment by delivering even more value with every visit, making it even easier for families to gather, celebrate milestones, enjoy everyday moments, and make memories together.

"We started PopStroke to create a place where kids, parents, and grandparents could come together for great food, great entertainment, and lasting memories," said Greg Bartoli, Founder and CEO of PopStroke. "Kids Eat Free builds on that vision by giving families even more value every day and making it easier to spend time together. Whether it's dinner after practice, a weekend outing, or celebrating a special occasion, we want PopStroke to be a place families come back to again and again."

Kids Eat Free is available at all PopStroke locations nationwide. For more information, visit https://popstroke.com/kids-eat-free/.

About PopStroke

PopStroke is a hospitality-focused elevated golf entertainment brand founded by Greg Bartoli, combining elevated mini golf courses, chef-driven dining, and event-driven social spaces. With headquarters in Jupiter, Florida, and Dallas, Texas, and backed by strategic investors Tiger Woods and TaylorMade, PopStroke continues to expand nationally, with over 20 destinations designed to bring people together.

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SOURCE PopStroke