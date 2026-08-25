Popular AI planner Voiset launches version 2.0 and enters MENA at LEAP 2026 with full Arabic support

The AI personal planner that builds your day by voice returns to LEAP 2026 in Riyadh with a fully refreshed design and a connection to Claude, one of the world's leading AI assistants.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Voiset, the AI personal planner, today announced the launch of its next generation product: Voiset 2.0, an almost completely rebuilt version of its planning solution. At the same time, the company enters the MENA market. Voiset will show the new version at LEAP 2026 in Riyadh, August 31 to September 3.

Voiset 2.0 is built around one simple idea: planning your day should be as easy as pressing one button. It is not another CRM or to-do list. Voiset works as a personal assistant for productivity. You connect your calendar, say your plans out loud or type them, and get a fully planned day. The AI understands natural language. It builds a realistic schedule around your calendar, priorities and deadlines, and replans automatically when things change. Voiset also connects to leading AI assistants: it is one of the first planners that you can control by talking to Claude, Anthropic's AI assistant.

Arabic voice input was part of Voiset from the start. But full right-to-left interface support was the most requested feature from the company's first users in the MENA region. Voiset 2.0 delivers it: the full interface now works in RTL Arabic, and voice input understands Arabic and English at the same time.

Mobile stays at the core of the product: everyone should be able to add tasks on the go and record thoughts without typing or difficult settings. Voiset 2.0 works on iOS, Android and the web, with instant sync between them.

Voiset is built for people with busy days: entrepreneurs, small business owners, real estate agents, consultants, students and anyone always on the go. It is for people who need to remember every detail and cannot afford to miss something important, but have no time to organize a task list by hand.

The redesign is based on feedback from Voiset's current users, mostly in the United States and Europe, where the product has built its core audience.

The MENA market is a key opportunity for productivity tools. The US market is crowded, but MENA is still not well covered by major players, and few tools offer real Arabic support. At the same time, the region is growing fast: under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, small businesses and public sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, recreation and tourism are expanding, creating strong demand for productivity solutions.

As part of its MENA expansion, the company is looking for local partners to grow its presence in the region and serve the needs of local businesses.

Media Contact:

Voiset

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Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Union Smart Tech s.r.o.