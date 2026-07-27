Popular Dubai Chocolate Craze Gets Luxurious Pinkberry Twist

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by one of the world's most talked about desserts, Pinkberry® (www.Pinkberry.com), the original tart frozen yogurt brand is transforming the Dubai Chocolate craze into a decadent, luxurious frozen yogurt treat that dessert lovers are obsessing over.

Introducing Pinkberry's new Pink Dubai Style Frozen Yogurt build featuring the original tart frozen yogurt topped with fresh strawberries, silky pistachio sauce, vibrant ruby chocolate sauce and finished with crushed roasted pistachios.

Pinkberry Now Serving Limited-Time Pink Dubai Style Frozen Yogurt Build in Stores Nationwide

"Pink Dubai Style build is our delicious and indulgent take on one of today's most popular dessert trends. We wanted to capture the decadent flavors that everyone loves about Dubai Chocolate and elevate it the Pinkberry way," said Sammy Robbins, Director of Marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "Whether you're already a Dubai Chocolate fan or looking to try a new dessert this summer, Pinkberry's Pink Dubai Style build is perfection. We've taken our popular original tart frozen yogurt and layered it with fresh fruit, velvety pistachio sauce, beautiful ruby chocolate sauce which gives it a pop of pink and topped it with satisfying crunch. It truly is summer's must-try treat."

Pinkberry's® Pink Dubai Style frozen yogurt build is now available in participating stores nationwide until August 20, 2026.

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Promotional Flavor:

Pink Dubai Style

Promotional Combination:

Pink Dubai Style is made with original tart frozen yogurt topped with fresh strawberries, pistachio sauce, ruby chocolate sauce and crushed roasted pistachios

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 30 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information, please visit www.Pinkberry.com.

SOURCE Kahala Management / Pinkberry