Portillo's (PTLO) Investigation: Investors Who Suffered Losses Encouraged to Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating Portillo's Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) on behalf of investors who suffered losses and whether those losses may be recoverable under federal securities laws.

Portillo's Investors Who Suffered Losses: Contact Johnson Fistel

If you purchased Portillo's securities and suffered losses on your investment, you are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to learn more about the investigation.

Click Here to Join the Investigation.

For more information, contact Jim Baker at [email protected] or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Why Is Johnson Fistel Investigating Portillo's?

On August 5, 2025, Portillo's reported second quarter 2025 financial results. Although the Company maintained its target of 12 new restaurants and same-restaurant sales growth of 1% to 3%, Portillo's reduced its fiscal 2025 revenue growth target and lowered its adjusted EBITDA growth expectations. Portillo's also disclosed that same-restaurant sales increased only 0.7% during the quarter, while transactions declined 1.4%.

Then, on September 10, 2025, Portillo's announced a business update and strategic reset. Among other things, Portillo's disclosed that it expected third quarter same-restaurant sales to decline between 2.0% and 2.5%. The Company also cut its fiscal 2025 unit-growth target from 12 new restaurants to 8 new restaurants, lowered its same-restaurant sales outlook from growth of 1% to 3% to a decline of 1% to 1.5%, reduced its restaurant-level adjusted EBITDA margin target, and lowered its adjusted EBITDA outlook.

Following these disclosures, Portillo's stock price declined sharply.

In light of these disclosures, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Portillo's complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of Portillo's stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm – Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder litigation involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other violations of state and federal law.

Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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James Baker, Investor Relations

(619) 814-4471

[email protected]

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