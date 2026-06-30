Portland International Airport Main Terminal Completes

Since phase I opened in 2024, the terminal has received multiple international honors, including the Prix Versailles World's Most Beautiful Airport award, Fast Company's Best Design in North America distinction, and recognition from the Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction.

Featuring a 9-acre mass timber roof, the terminal evokes the feeling of walking through a Pacific Northwest forest. Views of the airfield, abundant natural light, and interior landscapes that celebrate the beauty of the region are present at every step of the passenger journey.

The second phase introduces a distinct arrival experience for passengers landing at PDX. New exit lanes on the north and south ends of the terminal streamline concourse connections, leading arriving passengers to a new descent to baggage claim. Expanded post-security gathering areas create comfortable spaces for welcoming arriving travelers, while skylit all-user restrooms, new local retail and dining options, and art installations complete the passenger experience.

"This airport is designed to meet the needs of travelers today while adapting to the demands of the future, enabling it to serve the region for decades to come. PDX provides a gateway to the Pacific Northwest, offering an unforgettable introduction to what makes this place so special," said ZGF Managing Partner Sharron van der Meulen. "This project would not have been possible without the Port of Portland's vision and dedication, along with the collaboration of our talented project partners. We're incredibly grateful for their collective effort to deliver a terminal that is beloved by the community and travelers alike."

The $2 billion terminal renovation and expansion is the largest mass timber project of its kind. Instead of building an entirely new terminal, the Port of Portland and ZGF decided to renovate and expand in place, keeping the airport fully operational throughout five years of phased construction while realizing schedule, time, and carbon savings. The strategy was made possible, in part, by a prefabricated wood roof that spans the entire terminal.

"From their first designs to the final touches, ZGF has been an outstanding partner in creating a new PDX that reflects the best of our region," said Curtis Robinhold, Executive Director of the Port of Portland. "Thousands of local workers brought our shared vision to life, using locally sourced materials and setting a new bar for how it should be done – resulting in an airport that couldn't have been built anywhere else. I couldn't be prouder of this special place we built together."

The project's sustainable design sets a new standard for airports worldwide. The main terminal expansion doubles passenger capacity while achieving a 50% reduction in energy use per square foot with a highly efficient, all-electric ground-source heat pump. Resilient design strategies enable the terminal to withstand a 9.0 magnitude earthquake in the Cascadia Subduction Zone.

The Portland International Airport Main Terminal project team includes Hoffman Skanska Joint Venture, KPFF, Arup, PAE, Swinerton, and more. For additional project information, visit: PDX Airport Main Terminal Expansion.

About ZGF: Climate, context, and community are elemental to every project across ZGF's diverse portfolio of work. Evolving from one office with strong regional roots in the Pacific Northwest to a global portfolio, the firm's national reputation was honored with the American Institute of Architects' Architecture Firm Award, recognizing the firm's "high standards, humanistic concerns, and unique ability to capture the spirit of a place and the aspirations of its inhabitants." ZGF, in partnership with Aspen-based Charles Cunniffe Architects, is now leading the design of the new Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, further expanding the firm's national aviation portfolio. To learn more, visit www.zgf.com.

SOURCE ZGF Architects LLP