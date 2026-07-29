PortSwigger launches Burp AT: agentic AI for professional pentesting in Burp Suite

New public beta combines Burp Suite's proven tools and project context with purpose-built pentesting skills. Pentesters decide how much work agents take on; Burp enforces the boundaries.

KNUTSFORD, England, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PortSwigger, makers of Burp Suite, today announced the public beta of Burp AT, a new product that brings agentic AI to professional pentesting in Burp Suite.

Public Beta of BurpAT

Burp AT gives pentesters a new way to put agentic AI to work in Burp Suite. Agents can pursue defined investigative tasks using Burp Suite's tools, relevant context from the project and purpose-built pentesting skills. Pentesters decide how much work agents take on, while Burp enforces scope, permissions and approval rules. The pentester remains responsible for scope, judgment and conclusions.

Models can now do more than run predefined checks. They can form hypotheses, act through tools, interpret how an application responds and decide what to try next. But using that capability professionally requires more than capable reasoning. Agents also need reliable execution, relevant engagement context, structured testing methodology and boundaries they cannot reinterpret or bypass.

"AI can already find vulnerabilities. The harder question is whether you can trust it against a real target. Burp AT gives the model room to reason, but Burp controls what it can actually do, executes the work through tools pentesters already rely on, and preserves the evidence. That is what turns agentic testing from an impressive demonstration into something useful on a real engagement,"

said Dafydd Stuttard, Burp Suite creator and CEO of PortSwigger.

For pentesters already experimenting with coding agents and improvised agentic workflows, Burp AT provides a specialist alternative to assembling and maintaining integrations, prompts, context and controls around the testing workflow.

Built on Burp Suite

What agents can achieve depends heavily on the tools and context they work with. Burp AT enables agents to work natively through Burp Suite's specialist web security tools, rather than relying on general-purpose HTTP libraries or improvised integrations.

Burp Suite's tools reflect more than two decades of use against real applications. They reliably handle the malformed requests, message manipulation and protocol edge cases that professional web security testing often demands, allowing models to focus their effort on what to investigate and what to try next.

Agents can also draw selectively on relevant information already held in the Burp project, including traffic, target structure, issues and discoveries gathered throughout the engagement. They can add to that shared context as they work, enabling later investigations to continue from what is already known rather than beginning again from a blank prompt.

Purpose-built pentesting skills

Burp AT includes structured, task-specific pentesting skills developed with PortSwigger Research. These give agents reusable testing approaches without requiring every user to construct and maintain the methodology through prompts, scripts and workflow instructions.

The skills also create a route from research to repeatable testing. As PortSwigger Research develops and validates new techniques, those approaches can be translated into skills that agents can apply during real tests.

Autonomy on the pentester's terms

Burp AT allows pentesters to choose how much work agents take on for each task and engagement. Actions can be allowed to proceed, configured to require approval or blocked. Smart approvals allow routine work to continue while escalating decisions that need the pentester's attention.

Users can begin with tighter supervision and increase autonomy where agent performance, target sensitivity and engagement rules justify it. The existing Burp tools remain available whenever the pentester wants to take over directly.

Boundaries enforced by Burp

Scope, tool access and approval rules are enforced in Burp's tooling layer, architecturally separate from the model. They are not instructions that the model is expected to remember or choose to follow.

Agents can propose actions, but cannot execute anything Burp does not permit. Agent requests and tool activity are recorded in the Burp project as testing progresses, giving pentesters a record they can inspect alongside the rest of the engagement rather than relying only on the model's own account.

Available in public beta

Burp AT is available now in public beta to Burp Suite Professional users. This first release puts Burp's agentic capabilities into the hands of professional pentesters on real engagements, where their feedback will shape how its tools, skills and workflows evolve. PortSwigger will expand the product throughout the beta while continuing to document its current capabilities and known limitations.

To learn more about the current feature set, documentation and pricing, visit: https://portswigger.net/burp/burp-at

About PortSwigger

PortSwigger is on a mission to enable the world to secure the web. The company is behind Burp Suite, the industry-standard web security testing platform used by more than 90,000 security professionals and 18,000 organisations across 170+ countries.

PortSwigger's products span practitioner-led testing and enterprise application security. Burp Suite Professional equips security professionals to investigate vulnerabilities in depth, while Burp Suite DAST helps more than 1,000 organisations automate security testing at scale. PortSwigger also works strategically with global enterprises including SAP, and combines its software with pioneering security research and free practical training to advance how the web is secured.

Learn more at portswigger.net.

Media contact

Lucy Ashall

Product Marketer – Burp AT

[email protected]

SOURCE PortSwigger