Position : Global Wins Two Prestigious Awards for Excellence in Supply Chain Marketing

CHICAGO, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Position : Global, a leading logistics and supply chain marketing agency, was honored with the TMSA Trailblazer Award and Rising Star awards at the 2026 TMSA Elevate Conference in Denver, Col.

Doug Davila, Vice President and Director of Marketing Strategy, Position : Global

The TMSA Trailblazer Award showcases the best-in-class for marketing and sales initiatives each year in the transportation and logistics industry. Position : Global won the Trailblazer Award for its launch of Tenet, an operating system for cartage, courier and expedited carriers. With just two weeks until the opening of a major trade show with a planned unveil of the company and its brand, Position : Global marshalled design and development experts to launch a website, secure a sponsorship that included corporate headshots, developed a marketing plan and materials for the event, craft and issue a press release, and design, make, and deliver a full trade show booth.

"Position : Global's work for Tenet demonstrated the strategic thinking, innovation, and execution that define a Trailblazer," said Jennifer Karpus-Romain, Executive Director of TMSA. "In a remarkably short timeframe, the team transformed a complex acquisition story into a compelling market launch with measurable results and immediate industry impact."

Sara Sasek, Position : Global's Managing Editor, AI Voice and Policy Director, was honored as a Rising Star. Sara was recognized for authoring Position : Global's formal AI policy and building LLM-based guardrails that protect client voice and messaging integrity across AI-assisted workflows. Her frameworks have been integrated into the agency's standard new-client onboarding process, reducing revision cycles and strengthening consistency across accounts. She also expanded the agency's AEO, GEO, and SEO digital footprint assessment capabilities, helping logistics clients become more visible and credible in an era when AI systems — not just search engines — shape how brands are discovered.

"Sara Sasek's leadership in developing responsible AI frameworks and brand voice guardrails has set a new standard for how transportation and logistics marketers can adopt emerging technology without sacrificing authenticity," said Jennifer Karpus-Romain, Executive Director of TMSA. "By helping organizations navigate AI with both innovation and integrity, Sara has distinguished herself as a true rising star in the industry, and her influence is already shaping the future of marketing."

Winners were selected by a panel of judges comprised of industry professionals who awarded companies and individuals based on their outstanding achievements over the last 18 months.

"These awards are especially meaningful because they're recognition from our peers," said Scott Case, Founder and Chief Storyteller at Position : Global. "The Trailblazer Award underscores our ability to transform complex logistics stories into compelling brands that drive results. Sara's Rising Star honor is proof that the future of marketing belongs to people who can balance innovation with authenticity. We're proud of our entire team and look forward to helping logistics companies tell bigger, bolder stories that move their businesses forward."

This is the second time Position : Global has been recognized by the TMSA, having won the Trailblazer Award in 2024 for its content creation work for RDS Capacity Solutions (RDS)

About Position : Global

Position : Global is a top advertising and marketing agency concentrating on the needs of the logistics industry offering white-label content, SEO, marketing strategy, PR, social media management and audio / visual production. U.S. based with a global footprint and capabilities. The company was founded by a customs broker and freight forwarder with expertise in content, marketing and digital strategy. A diverse organization both in composition and geographic distribution, P : G is committed and available to engage with companies of all sizes worldwide.

For more information visit: Position : Global.com

About TMSA

TMSA is the only association dedicated to advancing the success of marketing and sales professionals in all modes of the commercial freight transportation market. TMSA enable sales and marketing professionals to learn and give back to the transportation and logistics industry through education, connections, and resources, ultimately strengthening their individual development, their businesses and the industry-at-large.

For more information visit: TMSAToday.org

Media contact:

Dyana Flanigan

Flanigan Communications, Inc.

(312) 213-6233

[email protected]

SOURCE Position : Global