Positive Sobriety Institute rebrands their premier Chicago addiction treatment program as PSI Health

CHICAGO, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Positive Sobriety Institute (PSI) and its assessment program, MCAP Chicago, are delighted to announce that they are changing their name to PSI Health.

This evolution reflects a more expansive approach to professional health, well-being, and recovery, all delivered with the same trusted confidentiality and clinical expertise. While their name is changing, PSI Health's commitment to discretion, excellence, and personalized care remains unchanged.

"This change reflects a broader vision for us and the continued evolution of our program," says John Gardiner, Program Director at PSI Health. "We look forward to continuing our meaningful partnerships and supporting those we serve with even greater depth and flexibility."

PSI Health's programming includes Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) levels of care, fitness for duty and professional evaluations, family programming, aftercare, and local accommodations.

"As part of an effort to reflect the fresh, modern feel of our program, PSI Health will be adopting the .health domain," says Aber Hollander, President & CEO of Windrose Recovery, the family of treatment programs which includes PSI Health. "With PSI already a known name in the professional treatment world, we are excited to be found at psi.health."

Dominic Angres, Executive Director at PSI Health, assures that "while our name is changing, this does not reflect any other major changes for PSI Health, just an updated version of the same experienced team and individualized programming. We are excited to launch this fresh update to our legacy brand."

Located in the heart of Chicago, steps off of the Magnificent Mile, and led by a multidisciplinary team of addiction specialists, PSI Health addresses the full spectrum of clients' recovery needs so they can return to their personal and professional lives feeling strong, productive, and inspired.

About PSI Health

PSI Health (formerly Positive Sobriety Institute) specializes in treating addiction and co-occurring mental health conditions for a wide range of professionals, including physicians, attorneys, and executives, in high-stress, high-accountability roles, as well as individuals looking for personalized treatment in a safe, discreet, and supportive environment. PSI Health also offers a personalized assessment program providing multi-day evaluations to determine fitness for duty and treatment interventions, known as a Multidisciplinary Comprehensive Assessment (MCAP).

PSI Health is the substance use treatment center chosen by high-performance professionals and goal-driven individuals from across the country. They are nationally recognized for high-quality recovery programming, with abstinence rates significantly higher than the national average and a high staff-to-client ratio with a multidisciplinary team of experienced recovery experts, including a full-time, on-site psychiatrist.

PSI Health is accredited by the Federation of State Physician Health Program's (FSPHP) FSPHP-ETA™ Program. This accreditation signifies that the organization has met the rigorous standards set by FSPHP to provide effective, high-quality services to professionals in safety-sensitive roles such as medical students, residents, career physicians, and other healthcare workers.

For more information, please visit www.psi.health

CONTACT Jake Messikomer, [email protected], 312.898.5027

SOURCE PSI Health