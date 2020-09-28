Post Office & Experts' name-by-name review finds "Movers' list of Voters Facing Purge 'Wrong and racist'"

On Tuesday Sept 29, the Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear a suit demanding the state cancel the voter registration of so-called "movers."

But a report by the nation's top experts in address verification, including the official licensee of the US Postal Service, says that at least 39,722, "movers" did not move.

Link to the report: Wisconsin "Movers" Purge List Errors with a 7-minute film.

The experts, led by John Lenser, the address confirmation expert relied on by eBay, Google and Amazon, working with the Post Office's own licensee, finds the error rate could rise to half the purge list.

This is a name by name review of each voter who allegedly moved from their registration addresses using 240 data feeds and the Post Offices' official move list.

LaTosha Brown & Cliff Albright, co-founders of Black Voters Matter, have had enough, "Our experts have found, conclusively, this proposed purge list is wrong — and racist. There is a small right-wing group which wants to undermine Black voters and young voters. They have seen the writing on the wall, they are desperate because they are losing power — so they are resorting to cheating and undermining the election by any means."

This map shows the near-perfect match between the percentage of Black voters in a Census tract with the number of voters wrongly tagged as moving…who never moved.

Greg Palast, who directed the investigation, said that, "Until now, no one had tested the list to ask a simple question: Had these 'movers' actually moved? The answer is no. If the Court decides to use this disastrously wrong list, Wisconsin voters will not be able to decide who wins, but an ethnic cleansing of their voter rolls will."

Palast noted: "The analysis finding 39,722 did not move at all was based on the 153,000 potential purge list given to the investigators in June. The list, while now down to 129,000 is, according to our experts, still about one-fourth non-movers based on analysis of the prior list reduction. Also, an additional 5,004 voters not in our count had unverified apartment numbers—for which they should not lose their vote. In addition, 58,404 on the June list moved only within their county, most of whom cannot by law be purged, meaning that the error identifying 39,000 wrongly facing cancellation of registration is conservative."

Palast, who founded the non-partisan not-for-profit Palast Investigation Fund, has been exposing wrongful, racial voter purges as a reporter for Rolling Stone, the Guardian, BBC TV since his discovery of the illegal removal of Black voters in Florida in 2000.

The original list was created by a private group, Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC). Palast's calculation of racial bias in the "movers" list confirms Yale/Harvard study also showing racism in the ERIC Wisconsin list.

Unlike ERIC or WILL (Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, a right-wing think tank suing the state of Wisconsin), the Palast team called more than 700 so-called movers on the list and mailed 1,000 of them. They have film of wrongly purged voters available—as well as the confession of failure to verify the list by WILL founder Rick Esenberg.

The report will be submitted to the Elections Board and office of the Attorney General.

Is your name on the Wisconsin purge list? Find out at Save My Vote 2020 https://www.savemyvote2020.org/wisconsin-voter-purge-list-2020/.

SOURCE Greg Palast

Related Links

https://www.savemyvote2020.org

