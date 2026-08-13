WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Postal Service to Issue Commemorative Stamp for U.S. Coast Guard Academy Milestone

What: The U.S. Postal Service will release a new commemorative stamp celebrating the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. This special issue continues the long-standing postal tradition of honoring the nation's premier military service institutions. The first-day-of-issue unveiling ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Forever stamp is free and open to the public. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #USCoastGuardStamp.



Who: Marc McCrery, USPS customer experience vice president and dedicating official.



When: Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at 10 a.m. Eastern



Where: Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival Custom House Pier at Waterfront Park 1 Waterfront Park St. New London, CT 06320



RSVP: Attendees are encouraged to register at: https://www.usps.com/uscoastguardstamp/



Background: The stamp art features photographs of the USCGC Eagle, the Coast Guard Academy's primary training vessel since 1946, and USCGC Bertholf, a Legend-class national security cutter whose missions include maritime drug interdiction and securing the maritime border. Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed this stamp with photographs courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. Additional information on stamps, first-day-of-issue ceremonies and stamp-inspired products can be found at stampsforever.com.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is currently pursuing a transformation plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; Pinterest; Threads; and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com

National contact: David P. Coleman

[email protected]

202-425-1476

usps.com/news

Connecticut contact: Amy Gibbs

[email protected]

347-668-6709

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service