Pothole Heroes Appoints Industry Veteran John Carey to Lead Cincinnati and Ohio Tri-State (OH/KY/IN) Expansion

CINCINNATI, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pothole Heroes, a leader in sustainable asphalt maintenance, today announced the appointment of John Carey as Regional Director for Cincinnati and the Ohio Tri-State region (OH/KY/IN). Carey will be responsible for leading the Pothole Heroes team in delivering responsive, high-quality asphalt repair and parking lot maintenance solutions to commercial property owners, property management firms, HOAs, multifamily communities, retail centers, healthcare facilities, and industrial organizations in the region. The appointment reflects Pothole Heroes' continued national expansion and growing demand for environmentally responsible asphalt maintenance services across the Midwest.

Pothole Heroes has appointed John Carey as Regional Director for Cincinnati and the Ohio Tri-State region.

Carey brings more than two decades of experience in asphalt maintenance, project management, sales leadership, and business ownership to Pothole Heroes. As founder of Carey & Sons Blacktop Sealcoating and Striping Carey has developed a reputation for delivering high-quality paving solutions and building lasting customer relationships. Carey earned a degree in Business Management Technology from the University of Cincinnati.

"John has built an outstanding reputation in our industry through his technical expertise, operational leadership, and commitment to customer service," said Rebecca Neidich, founder of Pothole Heroes. "His experience and deep knowledge of the paving industry and the Cincinnati market make him the ideal person to lead our growth throughout the Ohio Tri-State region."

"The region's extensive commercial, industrial, and logistics infrastructure creates ongoing demand for durable pavement maintenance solutions, making it an important growth market for Pothole Heroes," Carey said. "I'm excited to help commercial property owners protect their investments with responsive, long-lasting sustainable asphalt maintenance solutions, especially in an area that faces unique challenges from harsh winters, heavy traffic, and seasonal weather."

Unlike traditional cut-and-replace repairs, Pothole Heroes' eco-friendly infrared asphalt restoration process recycles existing pavement, minimizes waste sent to landfills, reduces emissions, and produces seamless repairs that extend pavement life while lowering overall maintenance costs. The company earned national recognition for its innovative infrared asphalt repair technology and was named a Top Contractor for Pavement Repair, Sealcoating and Striping by Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction magazine from 2023 through 2026.

About Pothole Heroes

Pothole Heroes is a woman-owned, self-performing full-service asphalt maintenance company providing infrared asphalt repair, sealcoating, striping, stamped asphalt, and concrete services for commercial and multifamily properties throughout the Southeast and Midwest. The company uses environmentally responsible infrared technology to deliver durable, cost-effective pavement repairs while reducing waste and emissions. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Pothole Heroes serves customers across Florida, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and the Ohio Tri-State region.

Property owners, facility managers, and commercial real estate professionals can access Pothole Heroes' full range of sustainable asphalt maintenance services by visiting https://www.potholeheroes.com or calling (888) 363-1111.

Media Contact

Beth Brody

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SOURCE Pothole Heroes