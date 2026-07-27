Potomac Bank Residential Lending Expands with Addition of Gail Moxley, Senior Vice President, Senior Mortgage Loan Officer

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCID:PTBS) – Potomac Bank Residential Lending recently welcomed Gail Moxley as Senior Vice President, Senior Mortgage Loan Officer. Ms. Moxley will be responsible for increasing the company's mortgage loan originations portfolio in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia market, however she also will originate mortgage loans in all 50 states. Her office is located at 9738 Tuscarora Pike, Martinsburg, West Virginia, 25403.

Gail Moxley joins Potomac Bank Residential Lending as Senior Vice President, offering mortgage loans to clients in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia and all 50 states. www.potomac.bank

"Great teams are comprised of great people, and Gail exemplifies what makes a team successful," stated Steve Cowen, Executive Vice President, Director of Mortgage Production. "Her accomplishments and commitment to our community align perfectly with our values and the exceptional experience our clients have come to expect."

Prior to joining Potomac Bank, Ms. Moxley served over 25 years with CNB Bank, most recently as Senior Vice President, Mortgage Banker. While at CNB, she served in various capacities, including management. She gained invaluable experience serving in various departments, including commercial lending, residential lending, retail, and collections.

Ms. Moxley added, "Potomac Bank's client-first approach is a perfect fit! I am excited to join the team and continue to help new and legacy clients achieve their home-ownership dreams."

Ms. Moxley completed her education in the local community, graduating from Jefferson High School and later attending Shepherd University.

Community Focus is one of the core values of Potomac Bank, and Ms. Moxley will expand that emphasis in her community. She serves with several community organizations including serving as a member of the Board for Berkeley Senior Services, and membership in Home Consortium of the Eastern Panhandle and Rotary Club of Martinsburg.

Ms. Moxley resides in Berkeley County, West Virginia, with her husband.

About Potomac Bank

Potomac Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID:PTBS), was founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025. The Company's total assets were $976 million as of March 31, 2026. The Bank conducts operations through its nine-branch network and two loan production offices serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. The Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions through its consumer and commercial banking divisions, Trust, Wealth, and BCT Investments divisions, and its Residential Lending mortgage division. The Bank is also proud to serve its communities as a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. Over the past several years, the Bank has received numerous awards and recognitions, including American Banker's "Top 200 Community Banks" and "Best Banks to Work For", the Journal-News "Best of the Best" award, and the LoudounNow "Loudoun's Favorite" award.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.

Media Contact

Bryan D. Decker

SVP, Director of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Potomac Bank Residential Lending