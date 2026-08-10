PourPlays Launches the First Gamified Wine Education Platform, Making Wine Discovery Engaging, Rewarding, and Fun for a New Generation

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PourPlays today announced the launch of its gamified wine education platform alongside the release of PairPlays, its debut food and wine pairing game. Built for consumers who prefer to learn online and in gamified ways, PourPlays transforms wine discovery into an engaging, rewarding, and genuinely fun experience.

PairPlays - Screenshot 2

The wine industry is under pressure: consumption is declining, oversupply has pushed roughly 40% of wine volume onto discount, and fragmented promotions and subscription boxes have failed to retain younger consumers. PourPlays solves this with gaming, collecting, and coupon loops that drive daily engagement and affiliate sales.

THE SOLUTION

PourPlays bridges two key groups. For wineries and retailers, it delivers a direct channel to issue promotions—including Golden Coupons worth up to 99% off—and first-party consumer insights. For enthusiasts, it offers games, AI-powered pairing tools, and a centralized coupon database, free on Freemium with a Premium tier unlocking the full rewards suite.

INTRODUCING PAIRPLAYS

PairPlays is a food and wine pairing course disguised as a fun game. Players catch falling objects paired with foods, wines, and grape varietals, earning real coupons along the way. They progress from Casual Drinker through Enthusiast, Connoisseur, Sommelier, and Master across seven pairing rounds—Red, White, Dessert, Sparkling, Grape, Region, and Bonus. Every log-in is a win: coupons and Wine Cellar cards unlock after each round, while leaderboard leaders win Golden Coupons for bottles, cases, and subscriptions at up to 99% off.

"We believe that the problems in the wine industry stem from a disconnect in education. People are less inclined to spend hours learning how to pair wine and food. And, younger generations are used to learning at a faster pace. PourPlays through games like PairPlays will allow them to engage and learn at their pace," said Byron Bennett, Founder and CEO of PourPlays. "The wine industry has given younger consumers every reason to look elsewhere. PourPlays gives them every reason to come back—and stay."

ABOUT POURPLAYS

PourPlays is a gamified wine education, discovery & rewards platform headquartered in Fort Myers, FL. PairPlays, the platform's debut food & wine pairing game, is available now at www.pourplays.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Byron Bennett

Chief Exectutive Officer, PourPlays

Phone: 646-505-7203

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/pourplay

Web: www.pourplays.com

SOURCE PourPlay, Inc