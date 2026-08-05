POV Beauty Announces It's Bringing Skin Prep to Sephora

The Community-Driven Brand Enters Its Next Chapter Of Expansion, Bringing Its Skincare-Meets-Makeup Concept to National Retail

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- POV Beauty, the makeup-prep skincare brand co-founded by creator Mikayla Nogueira, has partnered with Sephora for its official omnichannel retail launch. Expanding from a high-growth DTC brand into a national beauty destination, POV Beauty will debut in all Sephora stores and online on September 3, 2026.

POV Beauty at Sephora

The launch introduces Sephora shoppers to POV Beauty's signature "skincare-prep" philosophy, a category-defining approach that bridges clinical-grade skincare results with long-wearing makeup performance, all designed to work alone as skincare or under makeup to deliver artistry-level results. Standout products arriving at Sephora include Drench It, Drip It, Whip It, Glaze It, and Amp It Lip Ampoules—all engineered to help makeup reach its full wear potential while nourishing and preparing the skin.

"We built POV Beauty by listening to our community," said Mikayla Nogueira, Co-Founder. "Seeing our brand launch at Sephora is an absolute milestone, giving our community a space to physically discover and play with our hero formulas."

This strategic collaboration signifies a powerful synergy between POV Beauty's industry disruptive, creator-led innovation and Sephora's legacy as the ultimate destination for prestige beauty discovery. By merging Mikayla's social-first influence with Sephora's retail expertise, the partnership establishes a new standard for how modern brands scale from viral sensations to enduring household names.

"Our launch into Sephora marks the next major chapter for POV Beauty, signaling our momentum and retail credibility," said Ani Hadjinian, Co-Founder and CEO. "We are evolving from a highly successful DTC brand into a national omnichannel business. Partnering with Sephora allows us to meet our community where they already shop while introducing our intuitive, performance-driven formulas to the next generation of beauty consumers."

This strategic expansion highlights the evolving beauty landscape, where skin health and makeup performance are increasingly interconnected. As consumers seek more intentional routines, POV Beauty's prep-focused approach serves as a bridge between clinical-grade skincare and long-lasting makeup.

"POV Beauty is redefining an emerging category at the intersection of skincare and makeup - and Sephora is proud to partner in bringing it to our clients across North America. With its high-performance, barrier-first formulas and unique approach to 'skincare-prep' before makeup, POV Beauty fills a meaningful whitespace in our assortment and reflects Sephora's longstanding commitment to offering brands that are shaping the future of beauty," said Carolyn Bojanowski, EVP, Merchandising at Sephora US. "We're excited to continue expanding our assortment with the latest in beauty innovation and know that POV Beauty's mission to empower individuality will deeply resonate with our Sephora community."

Starting September 3, 2026, POV Beauty enthusiasts nationwide can experience these viral formulas both online and in-store.

About POV Beauty:

Founded by beauty creator Mikayla Nogueira and executive Ani Hadjinian, POV Beauty is a community-first cosmetics brand built at the intersection of digital discovery and intuitive performance. Rooted in self-expression, POV Beauty develops highly effective, beginner-friendly formulas designed to streamline and elevate the modern consumer's beauty routine.

About Sephora

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 55 000 passionate employees operating in 37 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3 400 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of close to 500 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare, and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission: champion a world of inspiration and inclusion where everyone can celebrate their beauty.

SOURCE POV Beauty