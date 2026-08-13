Power Storage Solutions Partners with Quality Power Solutions to Launch Endure Critical Solutions, Uniting Battery and UPS Services under One National Platform

Same trusted team and local support—now backed by a national, vendor-neutral platform for battery lifecycle programs, DC power and energy storage, UPS maintenance, and emergency response.

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Storage Solutions (PWRSS), a trusted provider of DC power, battery, and energy storage solutions, today announced that it is now part of Endure Critical Solutions, a new national platform delivering vendor-neutral critical power services to mission-critical operators.

For PWRSS customers, the people, relationships, and support they rely on stay exactly the same. The same team answers the phone and shows up on site—now with the expanded reach, resources, and capabilities of the Endure platform behind them.

National platform delivering vendor-neutral, equipment-agnostic UPS, critical power infrastructure, and battery lifecycle solutions that keep mission-critical operations running.

Endure Critical Solutions unites PWRSS with Quality Power Solutions (QPS), pairing decades of DC battery and energy storage experience with deep UPS expertise under one platform. Together, the companies offer customers a single, accountable partner for the full lifecycle of their critical power—independent of any equipment manufacturer.

"Joining forces under Endure allows us to deliver for our customers at a scale neither company could reach alone," said Terry Cummings, CEO of Power Storage Solutions. "Our customers keep the same local team they know, now backed by deeper UPS expertise, extended national coverage, and the resources to support them wherever their operations grow."

"Endure is about bringing together two strong organizations with complementary expertise and a shared commitment to the customer," said Steve Baker, President of Power Storage Solutions. "By combining PWRSS' strength in batteries, DC power, and energy storage with QPS' deep UPS capabilities, we're building a truly comprehensive critical power platform. Most importantly, we're doing it without losing what made these companies successful in the first place—the people, relationships, responsiveness, and technical expertise our customer's trust."

What This Means for PWRSS Customers

Your team doesn't change. The same technicians, account contacts, and support you count on remain in place.

The same technicians, account contacts, and support you count on remain in place. Your contracts continue uninterrupted. Existing agreements and coverage stay in effect.

Existing agreements and coverage stay in effect. Your capabilities grow. You gain a national service footprint, expanded critical UPS expertise, SLA-backed emergency response (where contracted), and vendor-neutral asset reporting.

You gain a national service footprint, expanded critical UPS expertise, SLA-backed emergency response (where contracted), and vendor-neutral asset reporting. Your independence is protected. Endure is vendor-neutral, so recommendations are based on what's right for your facility—not on selling a particular product line.

Endure serves data centers, telecommunications, petrochemical, utilities, healthcare, government, and manufacturing—protecting the operations that can't afford to go dark.

Customers with questions about the transition can reach their existing PWRSS contact directly or visit pwrstoragesolutions.com to learn more.

About Power Storage Solutions

Power Storage Solutions is a single-source provider of DC power, battery lifecycle, and energy storage solutions for mission-critical operators. Headquartered in Dallas, with teams in Houston, Detroit, and Orlando, the company serves customers across telecommunications, data centers, petrochemical, utilities, healthcare, and government. Power Storage Solutions—Powered by Endure Critical Solutions.

About Endure Critical Solutions

Endure Critical Solutions is a national platform delivering vendor-neutral, equipment-agnostic UPS, critical power infrastructure, and battery lifecycle solutions that keep mission-critical operations running. Built on decades of field experience and anchored by Quality Power Solutions and Power Storage Solutions, Endure offers UPS preventive and predictive maintenance, emergency response and rapid restoration, battery lifecycle programs, BESS/generator/switchgear support, and asset management and reporting—backed by service-level agreements and national coverage. We Build. We Protect. We Endure.

Media Contact

Derrick Elledge, CIO

Power Storage Solutions

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 214-244-4942

SOURCE Power Storage Solutions