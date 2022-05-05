Power Tool Accessories Market: 3.80% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2020 | Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2024

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Power Tool Accessories Market value is set to grow by USD 373.87 million, progressing at a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by end-user (professional and consumer) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Moreover, the increase in sales of passenger cars is notably driving the power tool accessories market growth, although decline in construction and automobile sales in China may impede the market growth.

Power Tool Accessories Market: Regional Analysis

38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for power tool accessories in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and South American regions. The rise in the number of outsourcing activities to countries such as Canada, Mexico, and Brazil will facilitate the power tool accessories market growth in North America over the forecast period. 

Power Tool Accessories Market: Segmentation Analysis

The power tool accessories market share growth by the professional segment will be significant during the forecast period. The professional segment of the global power tool accessories market is larger than the consumer segment because of the size of the construction, manufacturing, and automotive industries. The growth of the professional segment of this market will be driven by improvements in the construction, manufacturing, and automotive industries. It is expected that the US, China, and India to be the major contributors to this growth.

Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include

Market Driver:

One of the key factors driving growth in the power tool accessories market is the increase in sales of passenger cars. Power tools are used for various applications in the automotive production line. Therefore, a rise in the sales or production of vehicles is expected to propel the demand for power tools and accessories. Rapid urbanization, better road infrastructure, and consumer preference for new vehicle models with high fuel efficiency and low emissions are some of the factors driving the market growth in Asia. An increase in consumer preference for fuel efficiency and low emission will drive the demand for passenger cars, thereby propelling the demand for power tools and accessories.

Market Challenge:

The decline in construction and automobile sales in China is a major challenge for the power tool accessories market. The recent slowdown that the Chinese economy has been experiencing will have an adverse impact on power tools and accessories markets. The slowdown is mainly attributed to the sluggish performance and manufacturing overcapacity of the country's real estate sector. The manufacturing sector is also adversely affected by the slowdown of the Chinese economy. The primary problem of this sector is the excess production capacity. The slow growth of the manufacturing sectors in China will have an adverse effect on the global power tool accessories market. Construction activities in the world's largest construction market have been declining over the past two years, which, in turn, has affected the world construction market and its related equipment.

Vendor Landscape

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Atlas Copco AB
  • Baker Hughes Co.
  • Bellwether Resources International Inc.
  • Bit Brokers International Ltd.
  • Caterpillar Inc.
  • Drill King International LP
  • Drilling Products Inc.
  • Halliburton Co.
  • National Oilwell Varco Inc.
  • Sandvik AB

Moreover, the power tool accessories market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Power Tool Accessories Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%

Market growth 2020-2024

$ 373.87 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.80

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

The US and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Atlas Copco AB, Baker Hughes Co., Bellwether Resources International Inc., Bit Brokers International Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Drill King International LP, Drilling Products Inc., Halliburton Co., National Oilwell Varco Inc., and Sandvik AB

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

