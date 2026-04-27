Powerfleet Launches Advanced AI Video SaaS Solution with TELUS, Amplifying North American Growth Drive

Enterprise and mid-market launch expands high-value AI video SaaS capabilities and strengthens recurring revenue opportunities.

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet (Nasdaq: AIOT), a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) SaaS mobile asset industry, announced today the launch of Vision 360 Plus, an AI-powered video multi-camera 360° coverage solution designed to enhance operational visibility and driver safety.

In partnership with TELUS, a global communications technology leader serving more than 20 million customer connections, Powerfleet is expanding the reach of its high-value AI video SaaS offering across North America. The collaboration combines TELUS' connectivity and distribution scale with Powerfleet's AI-driven Unity video solutions, accelerating adoption and recurring SaaS revenue growth among enterprise and mid-market operators.

"Our partnership with TELUS represents a meaningful growth driver and reinforces our strategy to scale high-margin, AI-powered SaaS solutions through strong channel partnerships," said Steve Towe, Chief Executive Officer of Powerfleet. "As customers increasingly prioritize safety, risk reduction, and operational intelligence, Vision 360 Plus delivers advanced safety customer value and supports long-term revenue expansion."

Vision 360 Plus addresses critical safety and operational challenges, including blind spots and limited visibility - key contributors to collisions and claims - by delivering multi-camera 360° coverage and AI-driven protection. The solution enables fleet operators to reduce risk, improve driver performance, and drive coaching workflows, further strengthening customer expansion, retention, and Unity platform engagement.

"At TELUS, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that help our customers. Our partnership with Powerfleet enables us to bring advanced AI-driven capabilities like Vision 360 Plus to market, extending customer value with enhanced visibility and predictive risk management," said Jodi Baxter, VP Product & Services for TELUS.

The launch underscores Powerfleet's continued execution of its growth strategy, expanding its AIoT SaaS platform, deepening strategic partnerships, and delivering solutions that drive increased customer lifetime value and recurring revenue growth.

ABOUT POWERFLEET

Powerfleet (Nasdaq: AIOT; JSE: PWR) is a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile asset industry. Powerfleet unifies business operations through the ingestion, harmonization, and integration of data, irrespective of source, and delivers actionable insights to help companies save lives, time, and money. Powerfleet's ethos transcends our data ecosystem and commitment to innovation; our people-centric approach empowers our customers to realize impactful and sustained business improvement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, United States, with offices around the globe. Explore more at www.powerfleet.com. Powerfleet has a primary listing on The Nasdaq Global Market and a secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

ABOUT TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company, generating over $20 billion in annual revenue and connecting more than 20 million customers through advanced broadband services. Committed to leveraging technology for meaningful human impact, TELUS is a leader in digital transformation across healthcare, agriculture, and enterprise connectivity. Learn more at www.telus.com.

Powerfleet Investor Contacts

Carolyn Capaccio and Jody Burfening

Alliance Advisors IR: [email protected]

Powerfleet Media Contact

Jonathan Bates: [email protected]

SOURCE Powerfleet