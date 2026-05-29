Powerfleet to Attend June Investor Conferences

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIOT) today announced that management is scheduled to attend June 2026 investor conferences to meet with investors to discuss Powerfleet's AIoT platform that is already delivering results at scale with strong financial discipline and a clear roadmap to shareholder value as follows:

Wednesday, June 3, 2026: William Blair's 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Tuesday, June 23, 2026: Northland Growth Conference 2026

ABOUT POWERFLEET

Powerfleet (Nasdaq: AIOT; JSE: PWR) is a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile asset industry. Powerfleet unifies business operations through the ingestion, harmonization, and integration of data, irrespective of source, and delivers actionable insights to help companies save lives, time, and money. Powerfleet's ethos transcends our data ecosystem and commitment to innovation; our people-centric approach empowers our customers to realize impactful and sustained business improvement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, United States, with offices around the globe. Explore more at www.powerfleet.com. Powerfleet has a primary listing on The Nasdaq Global Market and a secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

Powerfleet Investor Contacts

Carolyn Capaccio and Jody Burfening

Alliance Advisors IR

[email protected]

Powerfleet Media Contact

Jonathan Bates

[email protected]

+44 7921 242 892

SOURCE Powerfleet