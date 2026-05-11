Powerfleet to Attend May Investor Conferences

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Powerfleet

May 11, 2026, 08:00 ET

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIOT) today announced that management is scheduled to attend May 2026 investor conferences to meet with investors to discuss Powerfleet's AIoT platform that is already delivering results at scale with strong financial discipline and a clear roadmap to shareholder value as follows:

  • Wednesday, May 13, 2026: 21st Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference
  • Thursday, May 28, 2026: 23rd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

ABOUT POWERFLEET
Powerfleet (Nasdaq: AIOT; JSE: PWR) is a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile asset industry. Powerfleet unifies business operations through the ingestion, harmonization, and integration of data, irrespective of source, and delivers actionable insights to help companies save lives, time, and money. Powerfleet's ethos transcends our data ecosystem and commitment to innovation; our people-centric approach empowers our customers to realize impactful and sustained business improvement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, United States, with offices around the globe. Explore more at www.powerfleet.com. Powerfleet has a primary listing on The Nasdaq Global Market and a secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

Powerfleet Investor Contacts
Carolyn Capaccio and Jody Burfening
Alliance Advisors IR
[email protected]

Powerfleet Media Contact
Jonathan Bates
[email protected]
+44 7921 242 892

SOURCE Powerfleet

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