Powerfleet to Present at the 38th Annual Roth Conference

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIOT) today announced that management is scheduled to meet with investors at the 38th Annual Roth Conference on Monday and Tuesday, March 23rd and 24th, to discuss Powerfleet's scaled AIoT platform, strong financial performance and clear roadmap to shareholder value. The link to the live webcast of the Company's fireside chat at 2;30pm ET on Tuesday March 24th will be available by visiting Powerfleet's website at https://ir.powerfleet.com/events-presentations/events.

About Powerfleet

Powerfleet (Nasdaq: AIOT; JSE: PWR) is a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile asset industry. With more than 30 years of experience, Powerfleet unifies business operations through the ingestion, harmonization, and integration of data, irrespective of source, and delivers actionable insights to help companies save lives, time, and money. Powerfleet's ethos transcends our data ecosystem and commitment to innovation; our people-centric approach empowers our customers to realize impactful and sustained business improvement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, United States, with offices around the globe. Explore more at www.powerfleet.com. Powerfleet has a primary listing on The Nasdaq Global Market and a secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

Powerfleet Investor Contacts

Carolyn Capaccio and Jody Burfening

Alliance Advisors IR

[email protected]

Powerfleet Media Contact

Jonathan Bates

[email protected]

+44 7921 242 892

SOURCE Powerfleet