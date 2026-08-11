Powerhouse Consulting Group named No. 1002 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List

The trade-focused software consulting company makes its second appearance on the list, earning a place among the nation's most successful independent businesses

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerhouse Consulting Group, the premier consulting firm for field service management (FSM) software implementation, today announced it has been ranked No. 1002 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This prestigious roster celebrates the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Making the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row is a significant accomplishment, and doing so as one of just 874 female-led businesses on this year's list puts that growth in even greater perspective," said Jenny Benbrook, CEO and co-founder of Powerhouse Consulting Group. "It reflects the strength of the company we've built and the work our team is doing with contractors as they make increasingly complex decisions about the technology behind their businesses."

In addition to its overall ranking, Powerhouse Consulting Group ranked No. 115 among Texas businesses and No. 49 in in Business and Corporate Services.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For more information about Powerhouse Consulting Group, visit mypowerhouse.group

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Powerhouse Consulting Group

Powerhouse Consulting Group is a trusted provider of software consultation for companies in the home service sector, providing comprehensive tech audits as well as strategic guidance to optimize software ROI. The company's consultants equip home service contractors with custom workflows and individualized tech recommendations, all with the goal of streamlining operational efficiency and boosting overall revenue growth.

More information about Powerhouse Consulting Group is available at mypowerhouse.group.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Powerhouse Consulting Group