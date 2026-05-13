PPL to Pay Quarterly Stock Dividend July 1, 2026

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PPL Services Corporation

May 13, 2026, 12:28 ET

ALLENTOWN, Pa., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 of $0.2850 per share, payable Jul. 1, 2026 to shareowners of record as of Jun. 10, 2026.

About PPL
PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.6 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news about PPL Corporation. 

Contacts:

For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-4033

For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

SOURCE PPL Services Corporation

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