PPR Capital Management Named to Financial Times "The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2024"

BERWYN, Pa., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PPR Capital Management (PPR), a private equity real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce that for the second year in a row, The Financial Times has recognized it as one of the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies.

The annual high-profile list compiled by Statista and Financial Times is a visible and public acknowledgement of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the Americas that have the highest growth in publicly disclosed revenues between 2019 and 2022. This period takes into account the pandemic and the end of rock-bottom interest rates.

"It is an honor for our firm to be recognized for the second year in a row by The Financial Times alongside many innovative, industry-leading companies," said Steve Meyer, CEO at PPR Capital Management. "The selection for this prestigious list is a testament to PPR's success over the years and the team's dedication to further growth in delivering strategic investment opportunities to our investors and stakeholders."

A full list of the Financial Times "The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2024" can be found here.

About PPR Capital Management

PPR Capital Management is a private equity real estate firm that manages investment offerings which primarily invest in distressed assets and mortgages, as well as residential and commercial real estate throughout the United States. Founded in 2007, PPR's mission has been to provide financial wellness to our investors while making a positive social impact on the communities in which we invest, live, and work. For more information, please visit our website at pprcapitalmgmt.com.

SOURCE PPR Capital Management