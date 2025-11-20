PPR Capital Management Appoints Heather Crowell as Chief Marketing Officer

Seasoned Real Estate Marketing and Investor Relations Executive to Enhance Investor Experience and Support Firm's Strategic Growth Initiatives

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PPR Capital Management ("PPR"), a leading private equity real estate investment firm, today announced the appointment of Heather Crowell as Chief Marketing Officer. In this strategic role, Crowell will lead PPR's efforts to strengthen the firm's market positioning and expand awareness of its differentiated investment platform while enhancing the investor experience as the firm executes its multi-year diversification and enhancement strategy.

Over a career spanning 20 years in commercial real estate, Crowell brings deep expertise across investor relations, strategic communications, asset management, and corporate strategy. Most recently, serving as Executive Vice President at Gregory, she guided publicly traded and private companies through transformational initiatives, developed innovative investor engagement strategies, and built high-performing marketing and communications teams. Prior to that role, she was an Executive Vice President at PREIT where she led all marketing and communications activities, some of which earned national recognition, and oversaw the successful launch of major real estate developments.

"Heather is a rare combination of strategic thinker, creative marketer, and operational executor," said Steve Meyer, CEO of PPR Capital Management. "As we continue to build best-in-class infrastructure and capabilities, her background in real estate, deep understanding of investor dynamics, and proven track record in enhancing visibility across multiple channels will be instrumental as we scale PPR's fundraising engine and broaden our audience of accredited investors and institutional partners."

"Joining PPR to unlock opportunity at such a pivotal moment in its evolution is an honor," said Crowell. "The firm's commitment to investor success and disciplined approach to value creation across market cycles is truly distinctive. As PPR expands its capabilities, my focus will be on amplifying the firm's value proposition, ensuring investors understand the strategic rationale behind PPR's strategic evolution and how it enhances their long-term investment outcomes."

Since its founding almost two decades ago, PPR has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to enhancing the investor experience and operational excellence, while also demonstrating consistent growth. PPR has been independently recognized, most recently securing the top spot on the Philadelphia Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies list and one of the region's Best Places to Work, while also being named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. Through its "PPR Next" strategy, the firm is strategically expanding its investment capabilities to provide investors with more diversified opportunities while maintaining its core expertise in distressed assets, institutional mortgages, and commercial real estate.

Crowell's appointment reflects PPR's ongoing commitment to investing in the talent, technology, and resources that enhance the overall investor experience and position the firm for sustainable, long-term growth.

About PPR Capital Management

PPR Capital Management is a private equity real estate firm that manages investment offerings which primarily invest in distressed assets and mortgages, as well as residential and commercial real estate throughout the United States. Founded in 2007, PPR's mission has been to provide financial wellness to our investors while making a positive social impact on the communities in which we invest, live, and work. For more information, please visit our website at prcapitalmgmt.com.

SOURCE PPR Capital Management