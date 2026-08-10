PR-UPERFECT Unveils Brand Upgrade and Expanded Portable Display Ecosystem at IFA 2026

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UPERFECT, a global brand specializing in portable display solutions, recently introduced a comprehensive brand upgrade featuring a refreshed logo, redesigned packaging system, and enhanced global website experience. The update reflects the company's continued expansion of its product portfolio and brand presence. In addition, its participation at IFA 2026 from September 4–8 at Messe Berlin, Hall 5.2, Stand 449, will showcase the next stage of its development through an expanded lineup of portable display solutions.

The brand upgrade marks an important step in UPERFECT's ongoing development, reflecting a more structured and comprehensive approach to its product portfolio and brand experience. While UPERFECT has established its presence in gaming and mobile productivity scenarios, the brand upgrade introduces new dedicated series for professional content creation, minimalist setups, and coding, creating a more complete and systematic product ecosystem for modern users.

At the center of the upgrade is UPERFECT's new logo, featuring a cleaner and more modern visual identity that reflects the brand's continued evolution. The refreshed design extends across the new packaging system, creating a more unified brand experience and clearer product communication for users worldwide.

The company has also launched an upgraded global website featuring a more intuitive interface, streamlined navigation, and improved product discovery. The new platform provides users with clearer access to product information, application scenarios, and support resources, creating a more seamless experience for customers exploring UPERFECT's expanded product portfolio.

Our brand upgrade represents more than a visual refresh. It reflects UPERFECT's evolution from a portable monitor company into a broader display ecosystem designed around the diverse ways people work, create, play, and stay connected," said Tracy, CEO of UPERFECT. "IFA 2026 gives us an important opportunity to introduce this new direction to our global partners, customers and media.

At IFA 2026, UPERFECT will showcase its expanded product portfolio, featuring dedicated solutions for professional photographers, designers, Mac users and creative professionals, gamers, developers, business professionals, students, digital nomads, and more. The exhibition will highlight how the brand combines advanced display technologies with flexible form factors to support different user scenarios.

Featured products will include solutions designed for different user scenarios. For Mac users and minimalist workspaces, UPERFECT will showcase the MX19BU, a 19-inch 4K display for MacBook, and the MX17BU, a 17-inch OLED 3K 90Hz portable monitor from the Minimalist Series. For professional creators, the Professional Series will feature the UD19BU, a 19-inch 4K designer monitor, and the UD14BQ, a 14-inch 2K pen display designed for creative workflows. For gamers, the Blaze Gaming Series will highlight the GR19BU, a 19-inch 4K QLED gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate, and the GR16HQ, a 16-inch high-refresh-rate gaming monitor built for immersive gameplay.

UPERFECT will also preview upcoming solutions for mobile professionals and developers, including new flexible monitor and dual-screen concepts from the Nomad Business Series, as well as coding-focused solutions from the CodeCraft Series, with further details to be revealed at the show.

IFA 2026 attendees will have the opportunity to experience UPERFECT's latest portable display innovations firsthand (Hall 5.2, Stand 449). Guests can explore new products, preview upcoming solutions across multiple categories, connect with the UPERFECT team, and receive exclusive gifts available exclusively at the show.

About UPERFECT

UPERFECT is a global brand focused on portable monitor solutions, dedicated to enhancing productivity, creativity, and entertainment through innovative screen technologies. With a diverse portfolio spanning multiple use cases, UPERFECT continues to deliver flexible and high-performance display experiences for users worldwide.

SOURCE UPERFECT