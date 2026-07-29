Practice at the Speed of Innovation™ A New Podcast and Video Series Exploring the AI Enabled Future of Community Oncology Presented by Oncologic.ai

Recorded at the 2026 COA and ASCO conferences, the series brings together many of the nation's leading physicians, practice executives, and innovators to explore the responsible adoption of AI in community oncology to accelerate access to advanced diagnostics, and therapeutics while reducing administrative burden.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Practice at the Speed of Innovation™, a new podcast and video series presented by Oncologic.ai, launches today with an ambitious goal: to create the conversation community oncology has been waiting to have.

Dr. Doug Flora, Dr. Sanjay Juneja, and Clynt Taylor

Recorded live at the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) Conference and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, the series features candid conversations with many of the nation's most respected physicians, practice leaders, researchers, and innovators exploring how community oncology can thoughtfully evaluate, responsibly adopt, and successfully implement artificial intelligence to improve community oncology and deliver advanced cancer care at scale.

Community oncology delivers care to more than 80 percent of America's cancer patients. As advances in cancer science and AI continue to accelerate, community oncology practices once again are leading the world in evaluating new technologies while maintaining the clinical excellence, operational discipline, and deeply personal patient relationships that define community oncology.

The series explores how practices are identifying meaningful innovation, separating evidence from hype, building organizational readiness, establishing trusted partnerships, and implementing AI with the rigor required for patient care.

The series exists to help community oncology practices learn from one another, sharing proven ideas, practical frameworks, and real-world experience from the leaders already building the future of cancer care.

Hosted by Dr. Doug Flora, Executive Medical Director of the Yung Family Cancer Center at St. Elizabeth Healthcare and President-Elect of the Association of Cancer Care Centers (ACCC); Dr. Sanjay Juneja, internationally recognized hematologist, medical oncologist, educator, and digital health leader; and Clynt Taylor, CEO of Oncologic.ai, the inaugural season features conversations with nationally recognized leaders from across community oncology, including:

Dr. Emily Touloukian , President, Coastal Cancer Center

, President, Coastal Cancer Center Jeff Hunnicutt , Former CEO, Highlands Oncology Group

, Former CEO, Highlands Oncology Group Dr. Lucio Gordan , President, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

, President, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Dr. Sibel Blau , President & CEO, ONCare Alliance

, President & CEO, ONCare Alliance Dr. Debra Patt , President, Community Oncology Alliance

, President, Community Oncology Alliance Dr. Stephen "Fred" Divers , Chief Medical Officer, American Oncology Network

, Chief Medical Officer, American Oncology Network Dr. Gurjyot "Gury" Doshi , Medical Director, Texas Oncology

, Medical Director, Texas Oncology Dr. David Waterhouse , Chief Innovation Officer, Oncology Hematology Care

, Chief Innovation Officer, Oncology Hematology Care Dr. Bradley Somer , President, West Cancer Center & Research Institute

, President, West Cancer Center & Research Institute Dr. Manoj Bupathi, President, Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers

"Community oncology has always been where innovation must serve the realities of patient care," said Dr. Doug Flora, host of the series. "This series is about knowledge-sharing from leaders who are already building the future of AI enabled community oncology."

Each episode examines one of the defining challenges facing community oncology from evaluating AI solutions and preparing organizations for change to expanding precision medicine, improving operational efficiency, accelerating time-to-treatment, broadening access to clinical trials, and measuring the real-world impact of innovation.

"Our hope is that every practice, regardless of size, comes away with practical ideas they can apply to accelerate time to therapy for their patients and reduce administrative burden." said Clynt Taylor, CEO of Oncologic.ai and co-host of the series.

New episodes of Practice at the Speed of Innovation™ will be released across major podcast platforms, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Oncologic.ai beginning [July 29, 2026].

About Practice at the Speed of Innovation™ is the podcast and video series from Oncologic.ai featuring the physicians, practice leaders, and innovators shaping the AI-enabled future of community oncology. Through candid conversations and practical insights, the series explores how responsible AI adoption can help community oncology continue leading the delivery of precision cancer care for more than 80% of America's cancer patients bringing the latest advances closer to home, at scale.

About Oncologic.ai

Oncologic.ai is the category-defining Oncology Process Orchestration Platform™, purpose-built for community oncology, unifying agentic AI for diagnostics, therapy selection, prior authorization, and workflow automation. Oncologic.ai helps practices reduce administrative burden, keep pace with rapidly evolving cancer science, and accelerate time-to-therapy.

SOURCE Oncologic.ai