Pradere Designer Workspaces Expands into Palm Beach County

50-Year Firm Opens Hub at Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pradere Designer Workspaces, a leader in workplace furnishing and design solutions in South Florida for over five decades, launched its expansion into Palm Beach County with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and corporate showcase. Held in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches, the grand opening debuted the Chamber Workspace Experience, a first-of-its-kind transformation of the Chamber's headquarters that will also house Pradere's new regional satellite office.

From left to right: Jean Carlos Ruiz, Chuck Shevick (MillerKnoll), Jenny Pradere, Michael Jeff, Michelle Pradere Noriega, Jimmy Johnson, Estrella Parada, Rachael Kelly, Andres Ochoa, and Belinda Ocasio.

"Bringing our services to Palm Beach County is truly historic for us," said Michelle Pradere Noriega, Co-Principal of Pradere. "I am proud to help spearhead this major expansion as we establish our regional footprint and bring our enterprise expertise to this growing corporate community."

Established in 1972, Pradere exemplifies an American success story. Founded by immigrants Jose and Vicky Pradere and now led by second-generation Co-Principals Jenny Pradere and Michelle Pradere Noriega, women pioneering the company in a traditionally male-dominated industry, Pradere built a reputation for delivering innovative workspace solutions across the workplace, healthcare, education, government and hospitality sectors. As a Platinum Certified MillerKnoll Dealer, the firm is trusted by world-class brands including Sony Music, MSC Cruises, and Hyatt Hotels & Resorts.

"Palm Beach County is rapidly becoming a global business epicenter, drawing world-class organizations that demand sophisticated, forward-thinking operational spaces," said Jenny Pradere, Co-Principal of Pradere. "This expansion provides the perfect launchpad to collaborate closely with this expanding ecosystem."

As West Palm Beach cements its status as a business capital, the strategic alignment highlights how this corporate boom is driving demand for dynamic environments that support peak productivity for a modern workforce. The newly renovated Chamber Workspace Experience serves as a functional portfolio of Pradere's capabilities.

"The Chamber connects business leaders to what matters, and this new workspace helps bring that mission to life," said Michael Zeff, President and CEO of the Chamber. "Pradere has created a space that is welcoming, professional, and built for connection. We couldn't be more excited to share it with our members and the broader business community."

The West Palm Beach location will now serve as Pradere's hub for commercial client consultations and interior operations throughout the Palm Beach market. For more information, visit https://pradereoffice.com

Media Contact:

Carlos Espinosa

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SOURCE Pradere Designer Workspaces