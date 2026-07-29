Pragmatic Institute Names Danielle Chircop Chief Executive Officer

Veteran product and technology leader to drive Pragmatic's evolution into the premier capability partner for product organizations in the AI era

PHOENIX, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pragmatic Institute today announced that Danielle Chircop has been named Chief Executive Officer. Chircop joined the company in July 2026 after five years at General Assembly as Chief Product and Technology Officer. She will lead Pragmatic's next chapter, building on its market-driven foundation to help organizations develop enduring product capability in the AI era.

Chircop has spent more than 20 years building and scaling learning businesses. At General Assembly, she oversaw product management, engineering, curriculum, and technology for the company's global learning portfolio, repositioning it around AI workforce transformation. She launched AI programs that contributed to 30% B2B revenue growth and led the development of an agentic curriculum system that reduced first-draft curriculum development time by approximately 90%.

Previously, Chircop spent 13 years at Kaplan, advancing from operations into product management and technology leadership roles, including Vice President of Digital Product, Vice President of Engineering, and Head of Platform Development. She also co-founded KITE, Kaplan's adaptive assessment business. Chircop began her career as an instructor in China and holds a master's degree in higher education from Loyola University Chicago and a bachelor's degree in psychology from Xavier University.

"I started my career as a teacher," said Chircop. "That background has stayed with me throughout my career. It taught me to listen carefully, explain complex ideas clearly, meet people where they are, and understand that real learning is demonstrated by what someone is able to do afterward. That belief is exactly what excites me about Pragmatic. Our opportunity is to help organizations move from understanding product principles to consistently applying them in ways that improve business outcomes."

Pragmatic serves product professionals and enterprise teams through courses, certifications, and customized learning grounded in its proprietary 37-box Pragmatic Framework. Its Enterprise Access Pass helps larger organizations build shared, market-driven product practices at scale.

As AI reshapes both what product professionals need to learn and how product organizations operate, many organizations are discovering that technology alone does not improve product outcomes. Competitive advantage increasingly comes from the enduring product judgment, operating practices, and shared language needed to use AI effectively.

"AI is changing how product work gets done, but it is not replacing the enduring principles behind successful products," Chircop said. "Pragmatic can bring those two ideas together: timeless product judgment and modern AI-enabled execution. Our role is not to teach AI in isolation. It is to help organizations become better product organizations because of AI."

That approach is already reflected in Pragmatic's AI courses and certification programs, which help professionals apply AI to research, prioritization, and recurring workflows while keeping market problems and business outcomes at the center.

Under Chircop's leadership, Pragmatic will build on more than three decades of helping product teams succeed while expanding its role as a long-term capability partner for modern product organizations, helping teams turn durable product principles into stronger, more consistent performance.

"We are thrilled that Danielle has joined us to lead Pragmatic," said Ryan Raskopf, Partner at PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. "As a trusted thought leader, Pragmatic is uniquely positioned to support product organizations and product professionals at this moment of AI-driven transformation. Danielle brings demonstrated leadership success and deep experience across product strategy, technology, and AI execution, which enable her to guide Pragmatic's continued strategic investment to meet the moment for our clients."

About Pragmatic Institute

Pragmatic Institute helps product professionals and organizations build the capabilities, skills, and judgment to create products people want to buy. Since 1993, Pragmatic has served more than 250,000 alumni at 10,000+ companies in 75+ countries. Its training and certifications are grounded in the proprietary 37-box Pragmatic Framework, a repeatable system for making market-driven decisions across the product lifecycle. Pragmatic offers live online, on-demand, in-person, and private team learning, along with an active alumni community and practitioner resources. Learn more at pragmaticinstitute.com.

SOURCE Pragmatic Institute