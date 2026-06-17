Prairieville Real Estate Experts Tracy Mathis and Cory DiBenedetto of the Southern Homes Team Explain What to Know About Living in Prairieville

Schools, newer housing, and the commute are the factors buyers weigh most before a move to Ascension Parish.

PRAIRIEVILLE, La., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What's it actually like to live in Prairieville, and what should buyers weigh before a move? A HelloNation article lays out the facts — schools, housing, commute, growth, and cost — so buyers can decide for themselves.

Tracy Mathis and Cory DiBenedetto, Real Estate Experts

Prairieville sits in Ascension Parish, just south of Baton Rouge, and has grown quickly over the last twenty years. Prairieville Real Estate Experts Tracy Mathis and Cory DiBenedetto of the Southern Homes Team point to schools as one of the steadiest reasons people look here. The Ascension Parish public school system ranks among the top performers in Louisiana on state academic measures. Because schools are zoned by address, the article advises buyers to confirm the zoning for any specific home directly with the Ascension Parish school district before making an offer.

Housing in Prairieville tends to be newer than in many established Baton Rouge neighborhoods. The article explains that most homes were built in the last couple of decades, so buyers often get a modern floor plan and updated systems for the same money that would buy an older home in Baton Rouge. Newer construction also means fewer near-term repairs.

The commute is the trade-off the article treats most directly. For buyers who work in Baton Rouge, the drive on Louisiana Highway 30 or Interstate 10 can be slow at peak hours and has grown heavier as the area has expanded. The article recommends driving the route during actual rush hour before deciding. For buyers who work from home or within Ascension Parish, that concern is much smaller.

Growth brings both choices and disruption. The article notes that buyers get plenty of new construction with modern features and warranties, but also active construction, road work, and neighborhoods still filling in. Buyers near the edge of a new development should expect the surrounding area to keep changing for a few years.

Everyday shopping, dining, and medical services have expanded with the population, though the article notes that a wider range of stores and events still draws residents into Baton Rouge, a short trip away.

Flood risk is addressed as property-specific. The article points to the 2016 Louisiana floods, which affected parts of Ascension Parish, including areas not previously considered high-risk. Buyers are advised to pull the FEMA flood zone for any address and get an insurance quote before closing.

The article closes on the practical side: Ascension Parish runs its own government separate from Baton Rouge's city-parish structure, so utilities and services may run through different providers, and buyers should read any homeowners association rules before closing. Prairieville Real Estate Experts Tracy Mathis and Cory DiBenedetto of the Southern Homes Team are presented throughout as a local resource for buyers weighing a move to the area.

What to Know About Living in Prairieville features insights from Prairieville Real Estate Experts Tracy Mathis and Cory DiBenedetto of the Southern Homes Team, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE CGI Digital