PRCT Investors Have Opportunity to Lead PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of common stock of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 22, 2026.

So what: If you purchased PROCEPT common stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the PROCEPT class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/cases/procept-biorobotics-corporation/join or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 22, 2026. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Why Rosen Law: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered billions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) during the Class Period, Procept had utilized an extensive discount program designed to incentivize its customers to place bulk orders in excess of procedure demand; (2) Procept's undisclosed discount program had artificially and unsustainably inflated Procept's reported U.S. handpiece unit sales and revenues by pulling forward sales at the expense of future periods; (3) Procept's undisclosed discount program had caused customer handpiece orders to materially exceed underlying procedure demand throughout the Class Period and that this differential had materially grown over time; (4) Procept's consistent surplus of U.S. handpiece unit sales relative to performed procedures had created a glut of field inventory and overstocking amongst Procept's customer base, amounting to more than 10,000 excess units by the end of the Class Period; (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' representations during the Class Period regarding Procept's handpiece unit sales and the utilization of Procept's field Systems were materially overstated; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Procept was acutely exposed to material undisclosed risks of significant operational and financial harm; and as a result of the foregoing, Procept was unable to achieve its stated 2025 handpiece sales and revenue guidance and such guidance lacked a reasonably achievable factual basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the PROCEPT class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/cases/procept-biorobotics-corporation/join or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

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Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

[email protected]

www.rosenlegal.com

SOURCE THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P. A.