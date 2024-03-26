Pre-Orders Now Available for "Rear-View Reflections on Radical Change: A Green Grandma's Memoir and Call for Climate Action" by Linda Mary Wagner

ALBANY, N.Y., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Linda Mary Wagner, renowned journalist and author, invites readers on a transformative journey through 50 years of pivotal social movements with her upcoming memoir, Rear-View Reflections. The eBook is set to release on Earth Day, April 22, 2024; the paperback edition releases on the Global Day of Action on Climate Change, May 14, 2024. Both formats are now available for pre-order.

Book cover Linda Mary Wagner, Author, Rear-View Reflections on Radical Change

In Rear-View Reflections, Wagner presents a compelling collection of essays, nonfiction stories, and poems crafted between 1972 and 2022. Drawing on her experiences and insights, Wagner delivers a powerful call for unity and climate action, urging readers to prioritize environmental stewardship for the sake of future generations.

Praise for Rear-View Reflections:

"Wagner's writing is lively and emotive, no matter the genre—her passion and frustration are always apparent on the page. Perhaps the book's most interesting aspect is how evergreen many of her concerns are." - Kirkus Reviews

"What a wonderful reminder that we can spend our lives working for the common good — and that that work will enrich our lives and our communities immeasurably!" - Bill McKibben, author of The End of Nature

Structured into five sections, each mirroring a consecutive decade from 1970 onwards, Rear-View Reflections serves as a thought-provoking sequel to Wagner's first book, Unearthing the Ghosts: A Mystery Memoir. The memoir begins with a succinct summary of the traumas explored in her initial work, offering a glimpse into Wagner's subsequent engagement with social and political movements that were once deemed revolutionary.

The book will be of interest to those concerned about climate change, the 2024 USA election, women's issues, racial and economic justice, parenting and grandparenting, consumer rights, writing, and writers' rights. Many of Wagner's historic essays and poems are easily readable and can stand on their own.

Readers who pre-order Rear-View Reflections can sign up for the advanced reader team, receiving the eBook weeks ahead of the official release date. This also grants access to a community where readers can engage with the author and discuss the book's themes.

To pre-order Rear-View Reflections on Radical Change: A Green Grandma's Memoir and Call for Climate Action, visit Amazon, or Barnes and Noble today. To join the advanced reader team, visit lindamarywagner.com.

About the Author

Linda Mary Wagner is an author and activist dedicated to environmental stewardship and social justice. As a former freelance journalist for NPR and other news outlets, Wagner covered business, legal and environmental topics. She was later involved in social change and justice movements, most recently for climate action. Rear-View Reflections is her latest work, combining personal narratives with a compelling call to action for a sustainable future. Her website offers information on climate action, with a weekly "Green Grandma" blog.

For more details, see https://www.amazon.com/author/lindamarywagner

For media inquiries, author interviews, and review copies, contact:

[email protected] Or Text 518.241.6242

