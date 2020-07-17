Pre-sale of World's First Stable Growth Coin Launches

PRETORIA, South Africa, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Fintech announces the sale of Gold Secured Currency (GSX), a gold and asset-backed stable growth coin that combines the features of a stable coin, cryptocurrency, and investment coin, all into a single secured asset. GSX is the first redeemable stable coin that increases in asset value as new assets are added to the trust that backs it. (Find pre-sale here )

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) is also one of the first stable coins to reward its holders with annual dividends (See whitepaper .)

"GSX is the ultimate crypto investment because it mixes a stable asset value with growth," says Stephen McCullah, CEO of Apollo Fintech. "When you add dividends on top of this, it creates a product that has never been https://aplfintech.com/gold-secured-currency/ offered before."

Issuer: Apollo Fintech

GSX's issuing company, Apollo Fintech, is the first blockchain company to successfully implement database sharding, a previously theoretical technology that achieves true blockchain sustainability. It is also the first company to build and sell a complete e-government platform, including a National Currency Platform capable of hosting a national currency. Among other notable accomplishments, Apollo Fintech will also launch Stratus in Q3 2020, the world's most expansive social network ecosystem.

GSX - How it Works

The way Gold Secured Currency works is 25% of the transaction fees from a number of Apollo Fintech's products go directly to buying gold and gold-rich land to back GSX. All increases in this gold and land value will be tracked and displayed, so owners of GSX can watch as its asset value consistently grows.

Outside of Apollo Fintech's software and financial products, the biggest element growing the value of GSX is Apollo Fintech's multi-billion-dollar, 3,000+ acre Platinum, and Gold mining claim. Not only will the precious metal-rich land back GSX, 50% of the gold and precious metals mined there, after expenses and growth, will back GSX. Raising its value as gold and other precious metals are mined and refined there. All GSX holders will be legal owners to this multi-billion-dollar claim, as well as the mine built, the companies that run it, and all assets within the company, such as its future refinery. The rights to these companies and all land are held by a trust, giving holders legally binding ownership. If an asset is sold within the company, GSX holders are the beneficiary of those proceeds. On top of this, the other 50% of mined resources, after expenses and expansion, will be paid as yearly dividends to GSX holders.

Quick Facts

Coin Burn: 50% of the coins that are not sold in the coin distribution event (CDE) will be burned, the value moves to surviving GSX

Redeemability: GSX is redeemable for its gold value

Trust Backed: GSX is backed by a trust and holders are beneficiaries

Up to 25% of fees from the Apollo National Currency Platform will back GSX

50% of gold mined after expenses and expansion continually backs GSX

50% of the gold mined, after expenses and expansion, is paid to GSX holders as dividends

