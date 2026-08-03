PRE Security Unveils Version 3.8 of Its Award-Winning AI Native Predictive SecOps Platform at Black Hat USA 2026

AI Native architecture unites patented Log2NLP™, Agentic XDR™, F.A.S.T.™ (Fully Autonomous SOC Triage), and new Agentic Surveillance™ to detect threats earlier, predict attacks before they cause harm, and dramatically reduce SOC analyst workload.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRE Security, the AI Native cybersecurity company, today announced Version 3.8 of its award-winning Predictive SecOps Platform. PRE Security believes the industry is moving beyond SIEM, beyond XDR, and beyond AI co-pilots and bolt-on solutions, to an entirely new Predictive Era of security operations.

A New Architecture for Security Operations

Version 3.8 unifies the security lifecycle into a single intelligent workflow:

Everything In → Better Detections & Predictions → F.A.S.T.™ → Agentic Surveillance

The platform ingests virtually any telemetry available, classifying, prioritizing, and routing the high value signal for additional processing in SignalGate™. Relevant data from endpoints, cloud, identities, applications, network, SaaS, and third-party security tools is all processed through multiple layers of intelligence simultaneously: Generation 1 deterministic detections, Generation 2 behavioral analytics and machine learning detections, Generation 3 semantic AI detections, and now Agentic XDR autonomous reasoning with cross-source correlation. In parallel, PRE Security's Prediction Engine analyzes behavioral sequences and contextual intelligence to forecast attacker progression, anticipating malicious activity before compromise begins.

F.A.S.T.™ — Fully Autonomous SOC Triage

Rather than forwarding every alert to analysts, F.A.S.T. autonomously investigates each potential threat — correlating evidence, validating AI findings, building attack timelines, and filtering false positives — delivering a dramatically reduced set of high-confidence true positives for human in the loop (HITL) validation and processing.

Introducing Agentic Surveillance™

High confidence threats are then elevated into Agentic Surveillance, the latest innovation from PRE Security. Like an experienced analyst who never sleeps, it continuously watches priority threats, tracking new telemetry, behavioral changes, and threat intelligence to determine whether an attack is evolving, expanding, or changing tactics, and delivers continuously updated risk assessments, proactively keeping analysts informed and in control.

Powered by Patented Log2NLP™

Underpinning the architecture is PRE Security's patented Log2NLP (US Patent No. 11,299,850), which transforms raw security telemetry into semantic representations AI can reason across, enabling a common intelligence layer powering detections, predictions, Agentic XDR, F.A.S.T., and Agentic Surveillance.

"For years, cybersecurity has focused on detecting attacks after they occur," said Leo Versola, Chief Technology Officer of PRE Security. "Version 3.8 detects threats earlier, predicts malicious activity before it causes harm, autonomously determines what is real, and continuously surveils the threats that matter most."

"The industry has spent decades building technologies that generate more alerts. The future belongs to platforms that generate better decisions," said John "JP" Peterson, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of PRE Security. "Version 3.8 lets AI do the investigative work so teams protect the business instead of chasing alerts."

Availability

Version 3.8 is available immediately for SaaS, on-premises, virtual machine, bare metal, and PRE Security MiniSOC appliance deployments.

Meet PRE Security at Black Hat USA 2026

To schedule a private executive briefing and live demonstration of Version 3.8, contact John Peterson, CEO, at [email protected]. Appointments are first-come, first-served throughout the conference.

About PRE Security

PRE Security is building cybersecurity solutions for the new Predictive Era through its award-winning AI Native Predictive SecOps Platform. By combining advanced detections, attack predictions, Agentic XDR, F.A.S.T., proactive Agentic Surveillance, and Log2NLP into a unified AI Native architecture, PRE Security helps organizations detect threats earlier, predict attacks before they occur, and reduce SOC analyst workload. Learn more at https://presecurity.ai.

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SOURCE PRE Security Inc