PRECIDIAN INVESTMENTS, LLC ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT FOR ASSET-BACKED DIGITAL TOKENS TECHNOLOGY

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precidian Investments, LLC, is excited to announce that it has been granted a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its novel Asset-Backed Digital Tokens technology (U.S. Patent No. 12,646,040). With this latest technology, Precidian has created a new vehicle for securities to be held in either common share form or a tokenized form, embracing the accessibility and fungibility of other coin-based products while preserving the attractive, market-tested features of more traditional ETF wrappers. Using this technology, funds no longer have to choose between deploying innovative, but untested, digital assets and trusted, but formulaic, investment structures. Precidian's Asset-Backed Digital Tokens will allow the market to unlock a never-before-seen combination of the two. As Precidian's CEO Daniel McCabe described: "Responsible innovation is what we at Precidian are exceedingly good at. It's our belief that this structure will advance the market environment for decades to come."

Unlike with most cryptocurrencies or NFTs, funds deploying Precidian's new Asset-Backed Digital Tokens will be able to market investments that can function like digital coins but are backed by tangible, identifiable value provided by underlying fund-managed investments. This first-of-its kind vehicle offers funds a new access point into the digital coin market — while maintaining the investor appeal and marketability associated with ETFs by allowing managers to drive value with investment decisions and compete based on performance and strategy. These Asset-Backed Digital Tokens can also morph into ETF shares, giving investors maximum flexibility to capitalize on market fluctuations or dynamic value.

The issued patent is one part of a growing Precidian patent portfolio directed to the Asset-Backed Digital Token technology, including additional applications pending before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The issued patent is already being licensed on a non-exclusive basis tos HSBC, which is pioneering a digital offering facilitated by Precidian's technology. Precidian looks forward to engaging with other market-leading institutions and investors who may be interested in deploying this exciting new technology on their platforms.

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SOURCE Precidian Investments