Precise Behavioral Secures $14.2 Million in Venture Funding

Expands Enterprise Partnerships with Leading Health Systems

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precise Behavioral, a physician-led behavioral health services and technology company, today announced $14.2 million in venture funding. The round was led by A1 Health Ventures, with participation from Ziegler Link-Age Fund, Converge Capital Partners and Granite Financial Holdings, an affiliate of Blue Cross of Idaho. Already profitable, the investment will help scale the company's operations, digital SaaS capabilities, and AI roadmap. One of the few companies that can deliver behavioral healthcare both virtually and in-person across multiple care settings and manage the full revenue cycle, this investment follows significant customer growth including expanded partnerships with nationally recognized health systems and academic medical centers.

Patient getting an on-demand psychiatric consult from his hospital bed.

"As a serial entrepreneur and long-time practicing geriatric psychiatrist who has worked inside of hospitals, emergency rooms and skilled nursing facilities, I have seen firsthand how rising patient demand, workforce shortages and fragmented care are impacting health systems today," said Nitin Nanda, MD, founder and CEO of Precise Behavioral. "Behavioral health continues to be one of the greatest operational challenges facing hospitals. Service line owners are managing numerous vendors and fragmented workflows when they need a singular enterprise solution that improves access, outcomes, and operational performance. This investment allows us to continue to scale our operating system for the next wave of behavioral health."

Founded by clinicians and deep healthcare operators, Precise Behavioral partners with hospitals, health systems, ACOs, skilled nursing facilities and correctional facilities to modernize behavioral healthcare delivery through its integrated technology, operational services and clinical programs. One of the few companies that delivers care across Inpatient, Emergency and Ambulatory settings, Precise offers a singular unified platform that replaces the need for multiple, disconnected vendors by offering a modular and fully customizable solution set.

"No one has holistically addressed the behavioral health needs of health systems and hospitals comprehensively. Precise Behavioral targeted this niche early on and has scaled rapidly, reaching profitability in under three years, delivering more than 100,000 patient encounters, and building a national clinical footprint," said Karim Botros, Managing Partner at A1 Health Ventures. "We believe Precise is uniquely positioned to define this enterprise behavioral health category."

Leading Health Systems Choose Precise Behavioral

Over the past year, Precise Behavioral has continued to expand its footprint with health systems seeking support across consultation-liaison psychiatry, outpatient behavioral health, collaborative care, digital patient engagement, referral management, and care navigation. The company partners with several leading health systems, including: CommonSpirit and Prime Healthcare. These partnerships reflect growing demand for integrated psychiatric and therapy care models that reduce operational complexity and expand access.

"As patient demand for mental health services continues to increase, there's never been a more important time for us to expand our offerings to reach more people," said June Collison, former President of Community Hospital San Bernadino, CommonSpirit. "Precise is one of the few companies that offers a hybrid of in-person and virtual on-demand psychiatric services across inpatient and outpatient settings. They seamlessly integrate high-quality behavioral healthcare services into our healthcare system across the continuum and drive quality measure improvements while increasing patient access to essential services."

"We invested in Precise Behavioral because its product is uniquely flexible and its leadership is extremely qualified," said Jenny Poth, SVP at the Ziegler Link-Age Fund. "The company has a plug-and-play platform that supports patients across the continuum of care – from hospital entry, through post-acute care and even into the home. Every module can be combined, expanded or reconfigured, creating a tailored behavioral healthcare solution that integrates seamlessly into any ecosystem. The CEO and founder is a highly experienced physician who has cultivated a team with deep clinical and operational backgrounds. We are confident they will deliver exceptional experiences to their partners and patients."

Delivering Comprehensive Behavioral Health Care Across All Settings

The company has built the Precise Behavioral Operating System (BOS) which unifies clinical delivery, operational workflows, and revenue cycle management into a single, scalable system. The platform is configurable across care settings and provides on-demand clinical consults, a virtual psychiatry and ambulatory clinic, a post-discharge emergency room follow-up solution and collaborative care to help integrate behavioral health into primary care settings. These four solutions all come with specialized revenue cycle management and billing services that help clients streamline reimbursement and maintain regulatory compliance.

The current round of financing will support the company's continued enterprise platform growth, including enhancements to AI-powered patient engagement tools, referral management capabilities, virtual care operations and analytics.

About Precise Behavioral

Precise Behavioral is a technology-enabled behavioral health company founded in 2022 by Dr. Nitin Nanda, a geriatric psychiatrist and healthcare entrepreneur who exited his last company (Aligned Telehealth) to Amwell, Inc, a publicly traded telehealth company. Building on that success, Precise Behavioral aligns clinical delivery, operational workflows and reimbursement into a single unified system supported by a nationwide clinical network and AI-enabled technology. It provides behavioral healthcare services and technology solutions to health systems, skilled nursing facilities, ACOs, medical groups and correctional facilities by offering four core out-of-the-box configurable solutions, including: Precise Clinical, a national network of psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, therapists, and care managers providing on-demand and embedded behavioral health coverage in the ED, inpatient, and outpatient settings; Precise Digital Outpatient OS, a virtual psychiatry and ambulatory clinic that supports measurement-based care, patient monitoring, risk scoring, and virtual visits; Precise ConnectED, a post-discharge follow-up application for ED patients that offers virtual care and engagement to reduce repeat visits and support HEDIS measures; and Precise Collaborative Care psychiatric consults, care management, and population tracking for primary and specialty care practices.

For more information or to inquire about partnership opportunities, visit https://precisebehavioral.com.

Media Contact:

Audrey Mann Cronin

(914) 260-9651

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SOURCE Precise Behavioral