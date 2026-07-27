Precision Healthcare CFO Advisory Opens to Address the Profitability Gap in Dental Practices

With dental practices nationwide facing rising overhead, staff shortages, and stagnant insurance reimbursements, former dentist Dr. Anthony Pedicino has founded Precision Healthcare CFO Advisory to bring specialized CFO-level guidance exclusively to independent practice owners through the proprietary P.R.E.C.I.S.E. Profit System.

PHILADELPHIA, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental practices across the United States face a gap between clinical production and financial performance. According to the American Dental Association's Health Policy Institute, more than half of dentists identified low insurance reimbursements and staffing as key challenges for 2026. Over 90% of practices recruiting hygienists find the process very or extremely challenging, increasing labor costs while reimbursement rates remain stagnant and expenses rise.

Many owners report strong production yet struggle with inconsistent cash flow, shrinking margins, and limited visibility into their financial health. Without insight, staffing, growth, and profitability decisions become harder to make confidently.

Former dentist Dr. Anthony Pedicino has launched Precision Healthcare CFO Advisory. The Philadelphia-based firm provides CFO advisory, analysis, KPI tracking, bookkeeping, and guidance exclusively for independent dental practices.

At the center of the firm's work is the proprietary P.R.E.C.I.S.E. Profit System, a structured framework that helps practice owners identify financial inefficiencies, improve cash flow, track the right performance metrics, and build stronger, more profitable businesses.

"Having spent decades in dentistry, I've seen firsthand how many practice owners work incredibly hard clinically yet still struggle with cash flow and profitability behind the scenes," says Dr. Pedicino. "I launched Precision Healthcare CFO Advisory to help dentists better understand the business side of their practices, improve financial performance, and create healthier, more sustainable businesses without losing focus on patient care."

His forthcoming book, Numbers that Heal: A Dentist's CFO Blueprint for Profit, Growth and Freedom expands on the principle behind the P.R.E.C.I.S.E. Profit System

Unlike general business consultants, Dr. Pedicino brings direct clinical and operational experience from within dentistry itself. That firsthand knowledge informs every engagement and ensures guidance reflects the real financial and operational realities of running a dental practice.

About Precision Healthcare CFO Advisory

Precision Healthcare CFO Advisory is a specialized financial advisory firm dedicated exclusively to helping dental practice owners improve cash flow, profitability, and financial performance. The firm combines real-world dental practice experience with CFO advisory and strategic financial guidance helping practices build healthier and more sustainable businesses.

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www.linkedin.com/in/dr-anthony-pedicino-bb58ab379

SOURCE P.R.E.C.I.S.E. Profit System