Precision Spine® Launches Reform® Ti FS Modular Fenestrated Screw System

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Spine, Inc., a medical device company dedicated to Made-in-the-USA manufacturing, announced the launch of the Reform® Ti FS Modular Fenestrated Screw System, designed to provide cement augmentation for those cases that have always been the hardest to fuse. In patients with osteoporotic bone, standard pedicle screws are at risk of loosening and pullout. The same is true after tumor resection and in other cases where cancellous purchase is compromised. The Reform® Ti FS system delivers PMMA bone cement through the screw shaft directly into the vertebral body, with three exit ports spaced 120° around the shaft for symmetric distribution. With its modular tulip design, the Reform® Ti FS Fenestrated Screw System is compatible with the Reform® Ti and Reform® Ti MIS CT systems.

Chris DeNicola, President and CEO of Precision Spine Inc. stated, "This addition to our Reform family of products broadens the breadth of indications that can be addressed by offering surgeons the ability to provide stabilization in compromised bone while still utilizing the advanced features of the Reform Ti System."

The Reform Pedicle Screw System is intended to provide immobilization and stabilization of spinal segments in skeletally mature patients as an adjunct to fusion in the treatment of the following acute and chronic instabilities or deformities of the thoracic, lumbar, and sacral spine: degenerative disc disease (as defined by back pain of discogenic origin with degeneration of the disc confirmed by patient history and radiographic studies); spondylolisthesis; trauma (i.e. fracture or dislocation); spinal stenosis; curvatures (i.e. scoliosis, kyphosis; and/or lordosis); spinal tumor; pseudarthrosis; and failed previous fusion.

Dr. Stefan Renaud, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia, North Carolina commented, "As the spinal patient population lives longer, and the rate of malnourished obesity increases, osteoporosis has become a common pitfall to successful surgical outcomes. Although our diagnostics for osteoporosis and medical management of the disease are improving, the cost of treatment and the lengthy time needed to see improvement in bone quality are significant barriers. For urgent surgical needs, and for undiagnosed intraoperative osteopenia/osteoporosis there is only one currently viable option, and that is cement augmentation. The fenestrated screw system from Precision Spine has been a lifeline. Whether in open or percutaneous screw constructs, this system has worked flawlessly on dozens of cases to prevent loss of purchase in deformity correction, or to bail me out from unexpected poor bone quality in fracture stabilization. I have had zero loss of fixation, when using this system."

When used for posterior non-cervical pedicle screw fixation in pediatric patients, the Reform Pedicle Ti Screw System is indicated as an adjunct to fusion to treat adolescent idiopathic scoliosis.

When used in conjunction with G21 V-Fast or V-Steady Bone Cement and PicoMix™ V and/or V-HP Gun with the G21 and Precision Spine Cement Cannula for mixing and injection of bone cements, the fenestrated Reform Ti pedicle screws are intended to restore the integrity of the spinal column even in the absence of fusion for a limited time in patients with advanced stage tumors involving the thoracic, lumbar, or sacral spine in whom life expectancy is of insufficient duration to permit achievement of fusion. The fenestrated Reform pedicle screws augmented with G21 V-Fast or V Steady Bone Cement are for use at spinal levels where the structural integrity of the spine is not severely compromised.

About Precision Spine

Precision Spine, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Parsippany, NJ with manufacturing facilities in Pearl, MS. Precision Spine provides innovative, quality spine products that are made in the USA and designed to help treat serious orthopedic medical conditions in a cost-effective manner.

For more information, visit www.precisionspineinc.com

SOURCE Precision Spine, Inc.