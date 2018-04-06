Precision Viticulture Market - Global Forecast to 2022

The precision viticulture market is projected to reach USD 1,546.6 Million by 2022 from USD 1,014.0 Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 8.81% during the forecast period.

The availability of freeware geographical systems (GIS packages) with sophisticated functionality is expected to fuel the demand for precision viticulture technologies in the near future.

Based on application, the precision viticulture market has been segmented into yield monitoring, crop scouting, field mapping, weather tracking & forecasting, irrigation management, inventory management, farm labor management, financial management, and others which include demand forecasting, customer management, and profit center analysis. The yield monitoring segment accounted for the largest market share of the global precision viticulture market in 2016.

Yield monitoring provides winegrowers information about weather conditions, soil properties, and fertilizers which may affect the overall grain production. There are two approaches in yield monitoring, namely, on-farm yield monitoring and off-farm yield monitoring. On-farm yield monitoring is used to generate digital maps of vineyards, and the year-on-year trends could be used to improve farm management decisions and, ultimately, crop productivity. It also has various functions such as variety tracking, moisture tracking, and load tracking. The off-farm yield monitoring is generally applied for larger vineyards to reduce manpower and enable easy monitoring.

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Focus on Farm Efficiency and Productivity

5.2.1.2 Increase in Demand for High-Quality Grapes

5.2.1.3 Growth in Adoption of New Technologies in Farming for Maximum Profitability and Production

5.2.1.4 Government Support for the Adoption of Modern Viticulture Techniques

5.2.1.5 Rise in Need for Monitoring Grape Quality

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial Capital Investments

5.2.2.2 Lack of Technical Knowledge

5.2.2.3 Dependence on Conventional Vineyard Management Practices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Integration of Smartphones With Agricultural Hardware and Software Applications

5.2.3.2 Increase in Usage of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS)/Drones in Precision Viticulture

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Management of Data for Productive Decision Making

5.2.4.2 Lack of Standardization in the Precision Viticulture Industry



