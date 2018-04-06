Precision Viticulture Market - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Precision Viticulture Market by Technology (Guidance Systems, Remote Sensing, VRT), Application (Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, Weather Tracking & Forecasting), Product/Service (Hardware, Software, Services) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The precision viticulture market is projected to reach USD 1,546.6 Million by 2022 from USD 1,014.0 Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 8.81% during the forecast period.
The availability of freeware geographical systems (GIS packages) with sophisticated functionality is expected to fuel the demand for precision viticulture technologies in the near future.
Based on application, the precision viticulture market has been segmented into yield monitoring, crop scouting, field mapping, weather tracking & forecasting, irrigation management, inventory management, farm labor management, financial management, and others which include demand forecasting, customer management, and profit center analysis. The yield monitoring segment accounted for the largest market share of the global precision viticulture market in 2016.
Yield monitoring provides winegrowers information about weather conditions, soil properties, and fertilizers which may affect the overall grain production. There are two approaches in yield monitoring, namely, on-farm yield monitoring and off-farm yield monitoring. On-farm yield monitoring is used to generate digital maps of vineyards, and the year-on-year trends could be used to improve farm management decisions and, ultimately, crop productivity. It also has various functions such as variety tracking, moisture tracking, and load tracking. The off-farm yield monitoring is generally applied for larger vineyards to reduce manpower and enable easy monitoring.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Precision Viticulture Market
4.2 Europe: Precision Viticulture Market, By Technology & Country
4.3 PV Market, By Product/Service
4.4 PV Market, By Yield Monitoring
4.5 Precision Viticulture Market, By Application
4.6 PV Market, By Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase in Focus on Farm Efficiency and Productivity
5.2.1.2 Increase in Demand for High-Quality Grapes
5.2.1.3 Growth in Adoption of New Technologies in Farming for Maximum Profitability and Production
5.2.1.4 Government Support for the Adoption of Modern Viticulture Techniques
5.2.1.5 Rise in Need for Monitoring Grape Quality
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Initial Capital Investments
5.2.2.2 Lack of Technical Knowledge
5.2.2.3 Dependence on Conventional Vineyard Management Practices
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Integration of Smartphones With Agricultural Hardware and Software Applications
5.2.3.2 Increase in Usage of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS)/Drones in Precision Viticulture
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Management of Data for Productive Decision Making
5.2.4.2 Lack of Standardization in the Precision Viticulture Industry
6 Precision Viticulture Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Guidance Systems
6.2.1 Global Positioning System (GPS)
6.2.2 Geographical Information System (GIS)
6.3 Remote Sensing
6.3.1 Handheld Sensing
6.3.2 Satellite Sensing
6.4 Variable Rate Technology
6.4.1 Map-Based
6.4.2 Sensor-Based
7 Precision Viticulture Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Yield Monitoring
7.2.1 On-Farm Yield Monitoring
7.2.2 Off-Farm Yield Monitoring
7.3 Field Mapping
7.3.1 Boundary Mapping
7.3.2 Drainage Mapping
7.4 Crop Scouting
7.5 Weather Tracking & Forecasting
7.6 Irrigation Management
7.7 Inventory Management
7.8 Farm Labor Management
7.9 Financial Management
7.10 Other Applications
8 Precision Viticulture Market, By Product/Service
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hardware
8.2.1 Automation & Control Systems
8.2.2 Sensing & Monitoring Devices
8.3 Software
8.3.1 Local/Web-Based
8.3.2 Cloud-Based
8.4 Services
8.4.1 System Integration and Consulting
8.4.2 Managed Services
8.4.2.1 Farm Operation Services
8.4.2.2 Data Services
8.4.3 Connectivity Services
8.4.4 Assisted Professional Services
8.4.4.1 Supply Chain Profession Services
8.4.4.2 Climate Information Services
8.4.4.3 Others
8.4.5 Maintenance & Support
9 Precision Viticulture Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Ranking, By Key Player
10.3 Competitive Scenario
11 Company Profiles
11.1 John Deere
11.2 Trimble
11.3 Topcon
11.4 Deveron Uas
11.5 Teejet Technologies
11.6 Groupe ICV
11.7 Tracmap
11.8 Quantislabs
11.9 Terranis
11.10 Ateknea Solutions
11.11 Aha Viticulture
11.12 AG Leader Technology
