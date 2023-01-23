Preclinical Imaging Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $3.93 Billion by 2030 at a 6.51% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Preclinical Imaging Market Research Report by Product (Modalities and Reagents), Application, End-User, Region - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Preclinical Imaging Market size was estimated at USD 2,378.54 million in 2022, USD 2,530.15 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.51% to reach USD 3,939.70 million by 2030.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adaptation of Diagnostic Imaging

Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Diagnostics and Therapeutic Devices

Growing Number of Clinical Research Organizations (Cros) and Pharmaceutical Companies

Restraints

Lack of Reimbursement Coverage

Opportunities

Technological Advancements in Molecular Imaging

Increase in Preclinical Research Funding, by Both Private and Public Organizations

Challenges

Strict Regulatory Framework Preclinical Research



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Modalities and Reagents. The Modalities is further studied across Magnetic Particle Imaging, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Micro-Computed Tomography, Optical Imaging, Positron Emission Tomography, and Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography. The Reagents is further studied across Bioluminescent Imaging Reagents, Fluorescent Imaging Reagents, MRI Contrasting Reagents, PET Radioactive Tracers, Ultrasound Contrasting Reagents, and X-ray CT Contrasting Reagents.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Drug Discovery and Research & Development.

Based on End-User, the market is studied across Biotech Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Research Institutes.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Preclinical Imaging Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Preclinical Imaging Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Preclinical Imaging Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Preclinical Imaging Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Preclinical Imaging Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Preclinical Imaging Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Preclinical Imaging Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Preclinical Imaging Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Preclinical Imaging Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Preclinical Imaging Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Preclinical Imaging Market, by Product



7. Preclinical Imaging Market, by Application



8. Preclinical Imaging Market, by End-User



9. Americas Preclinical Imaging Market



10. Asia-Pacific Preclinical Imaging Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Preclinical Imaging Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Angstrom Advanced Inc.

Aspect Imaging Ltd.

Berthold Technologies

Bruker Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

General Electric Company

INDEC BioSystems

KUBTEC Technology

LI-COR, Inc.

Mediso Ltd.

MILabs B.V

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

MR Solutions Group

Peira bvba

Scitech Pty Ltd.

Siemens A.G

